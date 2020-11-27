Cloud Based Storage Market Drivers | Global Demand and Business Trends | Forecast To 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Nov. 27, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Cloud Based Storage Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global cloud based storage market is anticipated to witness growth owing to rising adoption of online depositories by prominent companies to manage and store data efficiently at reduced costs. It is a prototype of data storage in which digital information is warehoused in rational pools.

Key Players:

VMware

Box

Google

IBM

HP

Microsoft

Fujitsu

RackSpace

AT&T

Amazon

JustCloud

Growth Drivers:

Memory warehouse maintenance tasks, such as purchasing additional memory capacity, are offloaded to service providers they provide users with instant access to a broad range of resources and applications held in the infrastructure of organizations through web service interface which makes them a desirable choice. Moreover, they also allow users to upload or retrieve their desired information from anywhere in the world at any time.

Rapid adoption of online depository gateways and rising need to store unstructured information at minimum cost along with advanced solutions are the major market drivers of the industry. It serves various verticals such as manufacturing, logistics & transportation, telecommunication & IT, retail & consumer goods, media & entertainment, Banking Financial services and Insurance (BFSI), government, healthcare & life science, energy & utilities, and research & education which serve as an indicator of the promising growth prospects for the industry over the next seven years.

It reduces the risk of unauthorized physical access to information which has lately increased its usage among SMBs, large enterprises and government bodies. The market can be segmented on the basis of solutions, applications and deployment models. Solutions are further segregated into primary, online gateway solution, backup solution and data movement and access storage solution. Cloud-based storage has applications in several domains including SharePoint, exchange, and manufacturing.

The private online warehouse facility provides a dedicated space to organizations, affirming security and control. Under the public online depository model, clients share the identical arrangement with restricted configuration, protection, safety, and availability variations. Online memory warehouse providers deliver economies of scale by using the same depository capacity to meet the needs of many organizations, passing the cost savings to their customer base, hence making it a revolution in making.

Hybrid online depository has gained prominence in recent years due to their features such as cost effective as well as security, which help enterprises to use it as per their need. SMEs benefit to a huge extent as it significantly diminishes information depository costs, increases efficiency, and safeguards easy access to information from anywhere and at any time.

Online depository of memory can be used for replicating virtual machine pictures from online depository to on-premises locations. In addition; it can be used to move virtual machine images between data centers or between user accounts. As a result of this, with rising digitization, it is expected to grow at a considerable rate over the forecast period.

The major challenge is the disclosure of personal information by certain erroneous means, faulty equipment, a bug, criminal intent or when information warehouse/network is shared with many other users/customers. It poses a threat to the privacy of an individual or a firm. However, creating proper service level agreements (SLAs) has helped in providing high end memory security.

