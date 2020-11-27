The livestock grow lights market is projected to grow from USD 6.3 billion in 2018 to USD 8.6 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the livestock grow lights market include the increasing demand and consumption of animal-based products such as meat, milk, and eggs. Further, rising focus on livestock welfare and growth along with technological innovation for smart farming practices is projected to drive the market.

The livestock grow lights market is segmented on the basis of type as LED, fluorescent, incandescent, and high intensity discharge (HID). The LED segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global livestock grow lights market during the forecast period. The growth of the LED segment is driven by the increased usage of LED due to longer durability, higher energy efficiency, minimal maintenance, fully dimmable features, availability of multicolor, high-speed response, and longer lifespan. Furthermore, by optimizing different spectrum levels and radiation, farmers could create lighting environment that is best suited for their livestock’s wellbeing.

The livestock grow lights market is segmented, on the basis of type as poultry, cattle, swine, and others (horse, sheep, and goat). The poultry segment is projected to witness the largest and fastest growth in terms of livestock production, in terms of value. This is attributed to the rising consumption of chicken and focus on the responsive growth of poultry population, which caters to the rising demand of consumers and the food industry.

Major vendors in the livestock grow lights market include OSRAM (Germany), Signify Holding (Netherlands), DeLaval (Sweden), Big Dutchman (Germany), Uni-light LED (Sweden), Once Inc. (US), AGRILIGHT BV (Netherlands), Aruna Lighting (Netherlands), HATO BV (Netherlands), Shenzhen Hontech-Wins (China), CBM Lighting (Canada), Fienhage Poultry Solutions (Germany), SUNBIRD (South Africa), ENIM UAB (Lithuania), and Greengage Lighting (UK).

