Calcined Kaolin Market To Hold a High Potential for Growth by 2028

The increased use of fillers and recycled fiber to produce a paper of desirable quality needed to be bleached and cleaned in specific ways, which will escalate the demand for calcined kaolin and escalate the growth of global calcined kaolin market. Calcined kaolin improves product quality and lower production cost. Calcined kaolin is also used to strengthen paper characteristics, such as opacity, brightness, printability and ink receptivity. Growing utilization of paper boards in the packaging industry has further enhanced the demand for paper. But the higher consumption of papers has had a negative impact on the environment due to deforestation.



Calcined Kaolin Market Segmentation

Global calcined kaolin market is segmented on the basis of product type and end-uses.

On the basis of product type, calcined kaolin market is segmented as:

Ansilex

Luminex

Thermal papermakers worldwide recognizes Ansilex as a leader in the calcined kaolin market. From point-of-sale (POS) receipts to lottery tickets and labels, the applications for thermal paper continue to grow and anticipate the growth of calcined kaolin across the globe.



On the basis of end use, calcined kaolin market is segmented as:

Paper and Pulp

Coating

Refractory

Others



Calcined kaolin Market Key Players

BASF

AIMR

American Elements

Sedlecky Kaolin

Shree Ram Minerals

Mongolia Chaopai Kaolin Co., Ltd

Imerys Performance Minerals



