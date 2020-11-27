Firefighting Hose Market Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2018 to 2026

Dublin ,Ireland, 2020-Nov-27 — /EPR Network/ —

The efficacy of firefighting equipment lies in its ability to not only exterminate the fire but also how quickly and adeptly responders approach fire scenes. Traditionally the self-contained breathing units that firefighters carried with them were voluminous and bulky. Firefighting hose innovations have led to the development of state-of-the-art technology that can give fire fighters an unlimited supply of air by running an airline from the supply truck directly through the firefighting hose. This mitigates fatalities especially if fire fighters find themselves trapped inside burning buildings and are short on air. These newer firehoses down the airline to the trapped fire fighter till such time he is rescued.



Firefighting hose Market Regional analysis includes:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa



Manufacturers are promoting Firefighting hose in the Global Market

Some of the key players in the firefighting hose market are KFH Industries Company, Hydroflex Pipe (P) Ltd., Rawhide Fire Hose LLC, Sanexen Environmental Services Inc., NORTH AMERICAN FIRE HOSE CORPORATION, and other players in the global market.

Other innovations include couplers which supply breathable air and a fire suppressant through the hose. The innovative coupler design on the firefighting hose provides a simultaneous supply of air and foam for fire extinguishing. This new and improved coupler technology is all set to bring about massive disruption in the firefighting industry. Enhanced maneuverability is also possible with the help of firefighting robots. These robots come with a t-valve that releases water from the firehose whenever the robot moves to a new location.



