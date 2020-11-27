PACT is an Economical & Feature-Loaded Accounting Software for Rising Businesses

PUNE, India, 2020-Nov-27 — /EPR Network/ —

PACT Accounting Software USP:

PACT accounting software solution has been built specifically for small and mid-size companies and it is a wholly integrated solution that enables themechanization of all business processescomprising accounting, order supervision, inventory organization, POS, assets, and payroll.

Summary:

PACT accounting software is suitable for growing small companies which look for economical and feature-loaded accounting software. The software provides several features that help in running a business in a professionally planned manner with all the essential checks and balances in place to confirm that the safety is not breached.

PACT Pricing:

There is one variant of PACT pricing that is available and for more pricing details the users will need to connect with the company.

PACT RevenU – INR 1800000/one time

Financial Management

Sales and Purchase

Inventory and Warehousing

Accounts Receivable

Accounts Payable

Customer Relationship Management

Payroll Management

Budget Management

Asset Management

PACT Demo:

For a PACT accounting software demo, the users simply need to fill up an application on the company website and schedule for the same.

Features

Manage Several Profit / Cost Centres – PACT accounting software allows users to manage multiple profit and cost centres efficiently.

Multi-currency – Multiple currencies can be used with the PACT accounting software and it is compatible with almost all of them out there.

Advanced Reporting – The software provides detailed and personalized reports which makes it easier for managers to get a hang of all the work that is happening.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 3.7 trillion of technology spends and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insight using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

