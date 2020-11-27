Best BIM Software Key Features and Benefits

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2020-Nov-27 — /EPR Network/ — Architectural Modeling – The BIM software enables us to construct and render your projects in incremental steps all the way until the final design. Modeling can be done in both 3D and 2D, allowing for multiple viewpoints on all parts of a construction project. It allows us to compare the real-time construction of a project to your models to maintain a constant vision of the final product. This leads to enhanced customer satisfaction and receives a boost from this aspect of the system. Post designing a 3D render of the final product, this model provides the clients with a taste of what to expect and answer any questions they may have about how your vision meets theirs.

Project Sharing – A construction project depends on the skilled hands of a variety of professionals. No project involves one or two aspects of construction exclusively, and this can lead to barriers in communication. With project sharing functionality, team members from different specializations can work on one model and make design changes as needed. Rather than pulling every team together and makeover potential changes, each team can easily access a project model, make changes, and receive comments from other members. This feature further boosts communication as a foundational necessity of construction projects and helps to strengthen it.

Cloud Presentations – This aims to both customer satisfaction and communication for improvement. This feature helps to translate a full render of your construction project into a presentation for your client easily. Clients will be really impressed with fully interactive 360-degree views of their upcoming projects. With in-built cloud integration, clients located anywhere in the world can quickly view and enjoy your render of the proposed final product.

Interoperability – Interoperability is one of the crucial features of every BIM software solution. A variety of software suites are often utilized in any given operation. Software that can integrate with a variety of other programs is a vital feature for maximizing efficiency. This helps to save time and money usually spent translating data from incompatible programs.

Report Generation – Continuous communication with your stakeholders helps keep the project moving at a quick pace. As the operation moves from phase to phase, real-time visibility can auto-generate reports full of pertinent data. This, in turn, can be communicated to stakeholders and project owners. Satisfying stakeholders enables the project to continue uninterrupted.

Choose the Best BIM Software in 2020

Benefits of Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software

Faster Project Completion – It helps to save time while designing a building. This leads to a faster construction process. Additionally, the design is based on a database that develops over time and is leveraged to make more informed decisions quickly in the design process.

Better Communication – The entire data is shared and stored in a single point of truth. This enables all the architects in the team can view the latest design and document their changes accordingly. This helps to eliminate any confusion among the team. Subcontractors and clients can be invited so that they can collaborate and communicate on the project. The BIM software allows us to work closely and coordinate with specialists, like electrical engineers, even if they’re not physically present. BIM Software also gives you, the client, more opportunities to share your ideas with us.

More Detailed Visualization Tools – BIM enables architects to view the building in basic 3D dimensions like height, width, and depth. Moreover, the BIM software also enables to view a building based on how long it will take to complete each element (4D) and how much it will cost at every stage (5D).

Accurate Environmental Impact Analysis – BIM software has the ability to display a building in a sixth dimension, which is an analysis of the building’s environmental impact over time. This helps to find the most energy-efficient materials and the most effective regenerative design features.

Easier Building Management – BIM software can see the model in a seventh dimension called the life-cycle facility management view. This display shows estimated operational costs for the building once it’s complete. This permits us to make wise design decisions that will lead to greater cost-effective and simpler building maintenance in the future.

Higher Quality Results – As important designs are documented and calculated by an innovative process, there’s improved quality in the design and construction process. Contractors can view each element that needs to go for the building to operate at the highest efficiency.

Lower Cost – As the process takes less time to complete, you’ll pay for lesser total billable hours. Contractors can recognize mistakes before construction starts, reducing mistakes during the construction process, minimize the risk of unexpected repair costs later. Moreover, there is no need to buy excess materials than you’ll use. It also gives faster returns on investment when your project completes on time or even a little early.

Instant Information Transfer – As soon as HMC Architects has completed the project, it helps to transfer important files to you and leverage BIM to effectively integrate a Facilities Management (FM) system of your new facility. FM can be used to recognize areas that need routine maintenance, order replacement materials in the exact size or integrate the FM with a sensor system.

