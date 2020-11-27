Digital River is an e-Commerce Platforms is a Fully Integrated Business Suite

PUNE, India, 2020-Nov-27 — /EPR Network/ —

Digital River USP:

Digital River e-Commerce Platforms is a fully integrated business suite that provides tools and capabilities to assist businesses in handling and meeting their commerce, payments, and marketing requirements. It helps ease payment services and marketing solutions for both personal consumers and businesses. Its flexible APIs help businesses expand globally, along with Commerce, Order Management or Payments & Risk solutions to the CMS, DXP, of the client’s choice.

Summary:

Digital River e-Commerce Platforms is an omnichannel platform that provides global e-commerce, payments, and marketing services to established as well as quickly growing businesses. This help the businesses eliminate barriers that prevent them from entering and succeeding in global markets while remaining flexible to quickly adapt to changing times and shifting customer needs and trends. The company offers order management and payments & risk solutions to many industry-leading commerce providers to build a sophisticated solution scaled for global growth.

Digital River Pricing:

Detailed Digital River pricing has not been disclosed, but it is in line with the leading competitors in the market. Most software companies and vendors require you to contact them with details so they can offers competitive personalized pricing based on your needs. For more details about Digital River pricing plans, contact the company.

Digital River Demo

Digital River e-Commerce Platforms provides a demo on the website on request.

Features:

Global Reach

# Operates both locally and globally providing top of the line tax management services that free your company from the burden of tax compliance and risk.

Flexible APIs

# Made for global expansion offering order orchestration, payment processing, taxes, fraud protection, and compliance.

Marketing Suite

# Operate email marketing, paid search program management, website optimization, web analytics and reporting

# Handle site optimization, search engine marketing, and display advertising to attract new customers and increase the frequency of visits.

Performance Management

# Use API predictions for prioritizing leads and deals that are most likely to convert.

# Use Content management system (CMS) or digital experience platform (DXP) providing the flexibility needed to build seamless and customizable shopper experiences.

Customization

# Integrate multiple tools and features, and customize the Digital River platform to meet specific business requirements

