Get the best commercial kitchen equipment at Aster Technologies

New Delhi, India, 2020-Nov-30 — /EPR Network/ — Any cloud kitchen, office pantry, restaurants, cafeterias will require different types of kitchen equipment for cooking. Modern cooking styles are widely different from the traditional ones and most of them make use of many technologies to cook and prepare food.

Buying all these different types of equipment and devices for a kitchen becomes a challenge due to large number ofcommercial kitchen equipment manufacturers. But one company based in India is revolutionizing the Indian commercial kitchens for decades. Let’s know about them in a bit more detail.

For Immediate release

Aster India is a renowned and famous brand in India that is involved in the manufacturing of kitchen equipment and machines. It manufactures various types of kitchen and food service and storage equipment. The company’s clients include some of the well-known hotel chains, restaurants, bars, cafeterias, corporate offices, lounges, hospitals, and schools.

What types of kitchen equipment does the company manufacture?

The company products include commercial foodservice equipment such as conveyor pizza ovens, utensils, tandoors, barbeque grills, exhaust hoods, refrigeration equipment. It also manufactures washing equipment such as dishwashing machines, chemicals, crate washers.

You can also hire the company’s lead designers for planning and designing open-style kitchens, commercial kitchens, pantries, bars, cafeterias, food courts, etc.

Work with the company’s leading designers for manufacturing customized kitchens

If you are into such business or a food entrepreneur about to open up your restaurant, hiring kitchen planners is a very important task.

At Aster Technologies, you will not only be able to buy all types of commercial kitchen equipment but also get help from the designers in planning and designing your kitchen. World-class designers have been providing customized solutions in kitchen planning and installation.

The company has already worked with some of the largest corporate hotel chains, restaurants, and hospitals.

It has huge expertise in developing modern, well furnished, technologically advanced corporate kitchens, office pantries, and food courts.

Get all types of modern safety equipment too

Buying cafeteria kitchen equipment or commercial kitchen equipment is just one part. A commercial kitchen is always busty cooking and delivering food to its customers. In case there is any unfortunate emergency event you need advanced safety systems installed in your commercial kitchen.

While working with the company’s leading designers you won’t have to think about hiring safety consultants or food safety experts.

The company also installs safety systems such as fire suppression systems, smoke evacuation hoods and chimneys, and other items.

Have a well placed modern waste recycling system

Apart from the commercial foodservice equipment it also offers waste recycling machines, waste bins, composting machines, etc.

This will help you to effectively reduce waste at the early stages and also help to keep your kitchens clean, hygienic, and devoid of foul smell.

About the company

Aster India is a renowned brand known for manufacturing various commercial kitchen equipment, safety systems, and consulting services. With its head office in Delhi.It has been serving the needs of the client since the 1990s.

Registered office address-

Aster Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

A-2, 2nd Floor, Shopping Centre,

Nariana Industrial Phase-2,

New Delhi- 110028

Contact- 1143157300/ 9810590040

Email-salesdesk@asterindia.com