In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market Size and Competition by Manufacturers 2028

Felton, California , USA, Nov 30, 2020 — /EPR Network/ — The global in-flight entertainment & connectivity market is projected to reach USD 13.6 billion by 2028, according to Million Insights. The market is expected to grow with a 9.5% CAGR above the forecast period, from 2020 to 2028. The rising demand for seamless connectivity among passengers is one of the major factors to drive market growth. In addition, the growing number of non-stop long-haul flights across the globe is projected to have a positive impact on market growth.

IFEC capabilities are gaining traction due to advanced features with wireless connectivity offered to passengers. These capabilities are expected to offer various growth opportunities to airlines. The airlines are striving to change their IFC service providers to get the technologically advanced performance and provide a pleasant experience to the passengers. The above-mentioned factors are encouraging the market players to implement some marketing strategies such as collaborations and partnerships to sustain in competitive market and to expand their geographical presence.

Impact of COVID-19

Due to rapid spread of COVID-19, governments across several countries have imposed travel restrictions, thereby it has a negative impact on in-flight entertainment and connectivity market growth. In the U.S., several states are on complete lockdown which has restricted domestic and international flights. In addition, countries like France, Spain, Italy, and India are completely restricted to domestic and international flights. This scenario has witnessed an adverse impact on market growth.

Post lockdown, several countries such as US, UK, France, Germany, and others have started their airlines which are projected to witness a positive impact on market growth. Moreover, leading players are engaged in launching innovative in-flight entertainment & connectivity systems. For instance, on 10 August 2020, SpiceJet launched in-flight entertainment system with the name SpiceSrceen that can be accessed on any passenger’s personal devices. SpceScreen enables seamless content delivery on passenger personal devices.

The majority of airlines are replacing heavy screens and cablings with onboard Wi-Fi systems for passengers in order to accommodate the BYOD model, which helps to decrease the overall weight of the aircraft. Increasing trend to bring personal electronic devices on board and pay to use additional cost for using Wi-Fi during the flight is expected to fuel the IFEC market growth over the next few years. Additionally, increasing demand for watching live TV onboard directly on the passenger’s personal devices is expected to create new opportunities for market growth.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Key airlines across the globe are focusing on replacement of present seatback IFE systems with wireless in-flight entertainment systems to sustain in competitive market.

Rising passenger demand for IFE has shifted to ‘I want to entertain myself’ rather than please entertain me’ which is expected to drive the in-flight entertainment & connectivity market growth over the forecast period.

Key industry players are engaged in forming long-term partnerships with the airlines in order to offer wider capacity and coverage.

In order to enhance the passenger experience in short haul flights, LCCs are widely adopting in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems.

For airline, usage of wireless networks is substantial compensations as compared to wired networks, as it saves weight owing to abolition of cabling, thereby enables simple and easy installation and reduce fuel and maintenance cost.

Global In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market: Key Players

Climax Technology Co. Ltd.; PCB Piezotronics Inc.; Dytran Instruments Inc.; Meggitt SA; Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.; i1Biometrics SignalQuest, LLC; Spotsee; Mobitron AB; Honeywell International, Inc.; IMI Sensors; and TE Connectivity.

