Decorated Apparel Market Prominent Players | Development Strategies | Forecast To 2025

The global Decorated Apparel Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global decorated apparel market size is expected to register revenue of USD 55.2 Billion by the end of 2025, according to a new report released by Million Insights. It is expected to grow with a 10.91% CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing demand for screen printing, embroidery, and sublimation on fabrics is expected to drive the market growth for such products in the upcoming years. Moreover, rising demand for such apparel to improve physical appearance is expected to fuel the demand.

Key Players:

Gildan Activewear

Russel Brands

Downtown Custom Printwear

Hanesbrands

Master Printwear

Delta Apparel

Target Decorative Apparel

Advance Printwear

Lynka Printwear

New England Printwear

Growth Drivers:

Shifting trends in the fashion industry across the globe also act as a driving factor in the market growth for such products. Rising demand for customized tops, logo designs and patchwork on fabrics are trending among the millennial. Thus, the market is expected to boost in the upcoming years.

The embroidery product segment held the largest share of more than 42% across the global market in 2018 owing to high durability of such apparel as compared to the rest of the product segments. The screen printing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12% from 2019 to 2025. This can be attributed to good composition of inks and graphics having a long life.

The end-user segment of women held the largest share of around 65% across the global market owing to increasing popularity of a variety of tops, shirts, gowns, and kurtas. In addition, rising influence of graphic tees as casual and semi-formal attire is gaining popularity among women. The end-user segment of men is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 12.26% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2025 owing to increasing sense among men to look presentable.

Product Outlook:

Embroidery

Screen Printing

Dye Sublimation

Digital Printing

End User Outlook:

Men

Women

Children

Regional Insights

In 2018, Asia Pacific held the largest share across the global market. This can be attributed to increasing population coupled with rising demand for decorated apparel across developing countries like China, India, and Japan. North America is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 12.25% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2025. In addition, rising influence of cross-cultural dressing styles among the millennial is expected to boost the market for such apparel. Moreover, rising sports industry across North America is expected to drive the market growth for sportswear segment.

