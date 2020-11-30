Utility Communication Market Drivers | Global Demand & Business Drivers | Forecast To 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Nov. 30, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Utility Communication Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

As we all are aware, for carrying out the operation of modern power systems, an effective communications network is a pre-requisite, otherwise it would simply not work. Utility Communication Market size on the basis of technology type spans Wireless and Wired. The concerned operators converse with each other to synchronize actions and exchange various kinds of information. The communications network suggests data for the remote control of unmanned stations, transmits the data and puts in values from locations across the power grid to manage centers, and sends out centralized or distributed control commands to the numerous sites.

Key Players:

General Electric

Ericsson

ABB

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric

Growth Drivers:

The most vital thing involved in this process is that the communications network passes on most of the essential signals that must be transferred in no time, amid various locations to make sure that the power system is controlled and protected favorably. In brief, the communications networks facilitate power utilities to keep the electricity flowing smoothly throughout the route from the generators to the consumers. Prominent factors that are playing a key role in raising the share of the market include alteration in billing practices in power utility companies, strict regulatory requirements for power utilities, and rising investments in smart grids.

In Utility communication technologies, the wireless technologies; are known to be susceptible to hackers and natural disasters, and this factor is acting as a major hindrance in the growth of the utility communication market. The wireless technology type can be further segmented into RF Mesh, and Mobile Network. Among both the types mentioned, the sub segment of RF mesh technology is currently leading the market, the reason being modernization of aging infrastructure in various developed countries.

On the other hand, the segment of mobile network communication is also coming up as successfully, the reason being it provides a low cost solution for examining the overall distribution automation system. The wired segment can also be further segregated into Power Line Carrier, Optic Fiber, and Ethernet. Among these, the sub segment of power line carrier (PLC) technology has been dominating the market since few years.

It is said that the particular segment is likely to rise at the fastest rate in the near future. The main factor that is driving the segment to its peak includes the augmentation in the number of smart cities projects across the world. This particular technology performs a vital role in modern communication networks because it performs the function of transferring electrical data at a faster rate via T&D systems. Utility Communication Market size on the basis of geography spans North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

As far as the geography is concerned, Asia-Pacific is currently deemed as the leader of the market and it is anticipated that the region will continue dominating the global utility communication market, the reason being augmentation in the count of smart grid and smart cities projects in countries like Australia, India, China, Japan, and South Korea.

