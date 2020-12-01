SmartOwner strengthens offering, announces launch of Ultra-luxury apartments in Bangalore

Bangalore, India, 2020-Dec-01 — /EPR Network/ — SmartOwner, Asia’s fastest-growing real estate investment marketplace, today announced plans to strengthen and expand its offerings in the ultra-luxury home segment, to cater to growing demand for large spacious homes. SmartOwner announced its foray into the ultra-luxury home segment with the launch of The Treeline, limited-edition, ultra-luxury apartments in Jakkur plantation in Bangalore, by its development management wing Prime One Corp. The Treeline is an addition to SmartOwner’s two other ongoing projects – Centreo on Kanakapura Road and Beverly Woods, off Sarjapur Road, in the luxury apartment and villa segments, respectively.

Blue-printed by Jeff Kiser, an acclaimed US based architect, The Treeline brings international standards to Indian homes, and is India’s first truly vertical forest. There are 17 large apartments offering luscious green views from every window and a full sized tree in every deck. The internal specifications are top-of-the-line with high end imported fittings from leading brands across the globe. The project, located in the highly desirable location of Jakkur plantation – the preferred residential destination of a number of CXOs and MDs in Bangalore, has one of the highest per capita amenities for a project of this size, in addition to spacious floor plans, and a stunning terrace level with a clubhouse and infinity pool.

SmartOwner’s expansion in the segment is driven by a growing demand among both NRIs and top business executives looking to invest in larger, spacious homes in prime locations with advanced specifications such as home offices, large outdoor areas, more greenery, and top-quality amenities. These are homes that would allow residents to spend a relatively longer time at home in greater comfort. Needless to say, the purchase of a home is considered among the best and safest investments as we continue to grapple with the COVID impact, considering that this is one of the few asset classes that has behaved predictably and strongly during this period.

Vikram Chari, Founder, CEO of SmartOwner explains, “With the new norm becoming more time spent at home by multiple residents, business executives and professionals are aware they need to invest in larger and better homes to be able to spend comfortable family time, while also allowing for luxuries like more green spaces, foliage views, and outdoor entertainment areas. As a result, we are seeing an increase in demand in the past few months and this is expected to further increase by the first half of 2021. Considering luxury and international designs are our forte and specialisation, The Treeline is a logical addition to the portfolio of the company.”

Diana Mathew, Director of Operations adds, “The combination of our project locations, the emphasis on luxury and the meticulous attention to detail, combined with international design and features will make all Prime One Corp projects in this segment very attractive to both home buyers and investors alike. A significant portion of both Centro and Beverly Woods, that are scheduled for a launch in a few weeks, have already been booked and we expect a similarly strong response to The Treeline, which is our top-of-the-line offering.

About SmartOwner

SmartOwner offers discerning investors an online marketplace that enables them to participate in highly curated real estate investment opportunities in the fastest-growing markets of the world. Drawing on its experience of having funded projects by some of the leading developers in India, SmartOwner ventured into real estate development management in 2018. Its in-house development management arm, Prime One Corp, aims to bring international standard high-quality homes within the reach of the Indian home buyer; setting new quality benchmarks in the real estate market in Bangalore. Prime One Corp’s projects are executed by a cadre of internationally experienced architects, engineers and designers. The team members bring rich experience to the table, having worked for leading property and construction companies in marquee projects throughout Asia and the U.S.

For editorial enquiries only, contact: Harish, PRHUB @ 9538897080 or email harish@prhub.com