Future Electronics Features Renesas RA6T1 Microcontroller (MCU) Group

Montreal, Canada, 2020-Dec-01 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is introducing the Renesas RA6T1 Microcontroller (MCU) group in their latest edition of The Edge newsletter.

The Renesas RA6T1 Group of microcontrollers (MCUs), as part of the wide scalable RA6 Series, is optimized for enhanced motor control with various peripherals and memory.

The RA6T1 handles a range of motor control applications, including Smart Home (air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers and more); Industrial Automation (AC drive, pumps, compressors, line conveyors, fans, solar inverters, HVAC systems, digital power supply).

To learn more, visit www.FutureElectronics.com/resources/featured-products/renesas-ra6t1-microcontroller-group.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5000 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

