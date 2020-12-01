Micro & Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market Size & Forecast Report 2025

Felton, California , USA, Dec 01, 2020 — /EPR Network/ — The global micro & mechanized irrigation systems market is predicted to value USD 33.4 billion by 2025, as per a new report published by Million Insights. Reduction in the costs of these systems is anticipated to surge the market growth from 2016 to 2025.

The cost-saving advantages relating to micro & mechanized irrigation systems, like fertigation, and chemigation, enhance the demand for products, mainly in developing countries. These products serve the emergence of enhanced farming mechanisms and are providing momentum to the global market.

The rising trend of sustainable techniques for cultivation is leading to the enforcement of these systems like sprinklers and drips. Moreover, technological advancements have allowed micro &mechanized irrigation systems to be monitored via connected devices like tablets and mobile phones.

These systems provide remote access, thus, offering mobility and user convenience. Installation of these systems over larger lands results in higher profitability. The demand for micro & mechanized irrigation systems is higher in public parks, sports turfs, gardens, and the agriculture industry.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The drip segment held the leading market worth USD 2,878.3 million in 2018. Benefits like minimal power requirement and cost-effectiveness are accelerating the demand for this segment.

The sprinkler product segment provided a notable contribution to the growth of micro and mechanized irrigation systems market valuing at USD 2,060.4 million in 2015. The provision of displacement of water over larger areas by sprinklers is driving their demand.

The agriculture application was worth USD 3,346.6 million in 2015.

The greenhouse segment is expected to witness the fastest growth with a CAGR of above 13% over the forecast period.

Orchard crops held the dominant position valuing at USD 2,873.6 million in 2015. These crops are predominantly cultivated in Asia Pacific and further exported in countries like Europe and North America.

The landscape segment was worth USD 1,149.8 million of the overall market in 2015.

Global Micro & Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market: Key Players

The key players include Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Nelson Irrigation Corporation, Mahindra EPC Irrigation, Valmont Industries, Inc., Netafim Limited, Lindsay Corporation, Rain Bird Corporation, The Toro Company, T-L Irrigation Co., and Rivulis Irrigation.

