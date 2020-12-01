Surface Disinfectant Market – by 2025, Global Industry is Expecting to Grow at CAGR of 3.0%

PUNE, India, 2020-Dec-01 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Surface Disinfectant Market by Composition (Quaternary Ammonium, Alcohols, Chlorine, Hydrogen Peroxide), Type (Liquids, Sprays, Wipes), Application (Surface, Instrument), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic and Research Labs) – Global Forecast to 2025” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Revenue Growth Opportunities and Growth Drivers?

The Global Surface Disinfectant Market is projected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2025 from USD 3.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2020 to 2025.

Growth Boosting Factors:

Stringent regulations for the use of surface disinfectants

High prevalence of HAIs

Advancements in surface disinfectants

Growing awareness of environmental & personal hygiene due to COVID-19

Growing healthcare industry in emerging economies

Leading Key Players in the Worldwide Industry:

The major players operating in this market are 3M Group (US), Cantel Medical Corporation (US), The Clorox Company (US), Ecolab Inc. (US), Procter & Gamble (US), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc. (UK), Diversey, Inc. (US), STERIS plc (US), CarrollCLEAN (US), Metrex Research, LLC. (US), Whiteley Corporation (Australia), GOJO Industries, Inc. (US), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), Pharmax Limited (Canada), PDI Inc. (US), Betco (US), GESCO Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. (India), MEDALKAN (Greece), Ruhof (US), Contec Inc. (US), Cetylite, Inc. (US), Micro-Scientific, LLC (US), Pal International (UK), and BHC, Inc. (US).

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

The global surface disinfectant market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The North American market is expected to account for the highest market share in 2020. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to rising incidence of nosocomial infections, rising geriatric population, and improvements in healthcare infrastructure.

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

The surface disinfectants market, based on composition, is segmented into alcohols, chlorine compounds, quaternary ammonium compounds, hydrogen peroxide, peracetic acid, and other compositions. The alcohols segment dominated the market in 2019. The peracetic acid segment is expected to grow at a higher growth rate. The large of the alcohols segment is attributed to high use of alcohols on hard surfaces in hospitals and laboratories.

Based on application, the surface disinfectants market is segmented into surface disinfection, instrument disinfection, and other applications. In 2019, the surface disinfection segment was projected to account for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the high prevalence of hospital-acquired infections across the globe and the higher volume of disinfectants required to clean these surfaces.