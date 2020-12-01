Lawn Mowers Market Dynamics, Growth Prospect and Consumption Analysis till 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 01, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Lawn Mowers Market was valued at USD 25.09 billion in 2016 and is expected to continue growing at a 4.6% CAGR in the forecast period. A lawn mower operates on electricity as well as fuel energy leaving a high cost for maintenance. Features such as strength, durability, and being lightweight enable the brighter side of lawn mowers for better performance.

Lawn mowers industry is driven by factors like rise in preference for gardening in urban areas and technological advances. Rise in aftermarket sales and service is likely to trigger the lawn mower market growth owing to yard and garden maintenance. In addition, growth in disposable income and consumers demand for grass turfs are likely to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Lawn Mowers Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2014 – 2025)

Manual

Electric

Petrol

Robotic

Others

Lawn Mowers End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2014 – 2025)

Residential

Commercial & Government

The key players in the lawn mowers market include MTD Products Inc, Deere & Company, Robert Bosch GmbH, Global Garden Products Italy S.p.A.

Geographic segmentation for lawn mowers market includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific’s market accounts for a higher share in lawn mowers industry owing to rise in disposable income, availability of large population and enormous demand for robotic lawn mowers.

North America accounted for a major share in 2016 owing to rise in consumer demand and preference for backyard gardening. Consumer lifestyle and home decoration techniques coupled with interior and exterior home decoration are gaining traction in this region. Europe is anticipated to follow the trend.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Lawn Mowers Market Trends, Variables, and Scope

Chapter 4. Lawn Mowers Market: Product Outlook

Chapter 5. Lawn Mowers Market: End-Use Outlook

Chapter 6. Lawn Mowers Market: Regional Outlook

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

