Grand Success at the Virtual Edition of LED Expo Thailand + Light ASEAN 2020

BANGKOK, Thailand, 2020-Dec-02 — /EPR Network/ — The three-day virtual event of LED Expo Thailand + Light ASEAN got a great response from buyers as well as exhibitors. Progressive business closures were witnessed at the meetings held along with innovative product demonstrations.

LED Expo Thailand + Light ASEAN Virtual Edition 2020 witnessed 1757 business visitors from over 51 countries. More than 78 VIP buyers attended the business matching and over 241 business meetings happened during the 3-day event showcasing innovative products & attractive portfolios full of various lighting and LED manufacturing equipment/components.

E-conference & Webinars by industry players was an attractive takeaway at the virtual edition. 17 sessions were conducted by leading industry players, a few of the prominent ones were by Martin Klaasen(Lighting Design & Lighting Design of Things), Amardeep M. Dugar(Lighting Research & Design), Thanakorn Therdchitpaisarn(Signify Commercial Thailand Co., Ltd.), Dr. Chanyaporn Bstieler(TIEA – Illuminating Engineering Association of Thailand), Mr. Siew Choon Thye (TEEAM – The Electrical and Electronics Association of Malaysia ) and TUYA SMART on the below topics:

Latest trends in Lighting Design

The Past, Present, and Future of Architectural Lighting

LEED & WELL BEING Innovation

Connected Lighting For A Future Workspace

Energy Efficiency & Digitalization

Smart and Connected Lighting Solution in no time

The Exhibitors were quite satisfied and we have received short success stories from them:

Jie Chu, Marketing Manager, Tuya Smart – “The event is well organized and coordinated. The Organiser team has been very helpful in helping us with introduction preparation and well connected to the local lighting and industry community. I also really appreciate the support and patience they have before the event, so our team could be better prepared. Thanks again and I am looking forward to your next event.”

“The event is well organized and coordinated. The Organiser team has been very helpful in helping us with introduction preparation and well connected to the local lighting and industry community. I also really appreciate the support and patience they have before the event, so our team could be better prepared. Thanks again and I am looking forward to your next event.” Peter Tak, Assistant Manager, Korea Association for Photonics Industry Development – “The first time attend virtual lighting expo, our booth is ranked at Top 2 most visited booth with 696 booth views. Even though there are some technical problems during the show, the Organizer team gave us good support and connected us to the local lighting association. We hope the situation all around the world get better soon and looking forward to meeting everyone in the next event”

– “The first time attend virtual lighting expo, our booth is ranked at Top 2 most visited booth with 696 booth views. Even though there are some technical problems during the show, the Organizer team gave us good support and connected us to the local lighting association. We hope the situation all around the world get better soon and looking forward to meeting everyone in the next event” James Lee, Manager, LED FOR YOU- “This is my first time to attend the virtual exhibition, it is a good chance to update and connect with local and international lighting community during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“This is my first time to attend the virtual exhibition, it is a good chance to update and connect with local and international lighting community during the COVID-19 pandemic.” Tosaporn Premyothin, Deputy Managing Director, W.I.P. Electric Co., Ltd.-“This is the first time for joining Virtual platform of LED Expo Thailand. We were excited to meet the customers over around the world even we have faced with the pandemic of COVID-19 situation. It is good that we received good feedback from both Thai and International customers. We would recommend you to visit the physical show in the 2021 edition to explore the latest LED innovations.”

The next edition of LED Expo Thailand + Light ASEAN will be held from 1st to 3rd September 2021. We wish to see the same excitement and enthusiasm from everyone. Also, nothing insightful will be missed along with gathering several players from the Lighting & LED industry to showcase their best for a bright future.

About the organisers:

MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. is an international exhibition company with a strong presence of over four decades in the advertising industry, more than 20 years in publishing & 16 years in exhibitions. The company has produced more than 100 market-leading trade exhibitions for various segments in addition to publishing various magazines & advertising trade directories of repute. Successful exhibitions are conducted all over India, Dubai, Singapore, and Thailand.

Established in 1999, IMPACT is a one-stop solution in Thailand for Impactful events – The Preferred Place…The Preferred Partner….The Preferred Provider. The company’s “Partnership for Success” culture is based on delivering high value to partners and customers through mutual trust, cooperation, strategic partnerships, customized and turn-key solutions.