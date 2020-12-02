iStrap | Introducing The Latest Collection of Customizable Bands for Stylizing Apple Watch

From status symbol to a regular-wear gadget, Apple Watches have covered a long journey of occupying a personal space in people’s lives. Users of this smartwatch have started increasing dependability because of the features like measuring workout performance, sleep cycle, heart rate many other important factors. In order to increase the feasibility of this smart gadget in different situations, easily replaceable products are coming to the market and iStrap is trying to grab a major market share with its latest collection.

Melbourne, Australia, 2020-Dec-02 — /EPR Network/ — Apple gadgets have a separate fan base throughout the world because of their perfection in every gadget. For a long time, limited options in models selection and restricted customization were annoying Apple brand lovers but they have recently introduced easy strap customization in their smartwatches to break this myth. Even the leading fashion brands are also introducing detachable straps for the latest models of Apple watches nowadays.

iStrap has found a bright opportunity in this feature. Oliver Smith, the CEO and marketing head of the company recently gave an interview where he elaborated in detail about the current and upcoming product release programs of the company. “As the Apple smartwatches are becoming regular-wear gadgets, rough use becomes an obvious thing that people cannot avoid. In tough situations, people need a robust wrist-watch that can easily bear the normal wear and tear of every day. Our recently introduced collection of sport bands for Apple watch comprises a futuristic approach to occupy the market of sturdy yet stylish Apple watch bands.”

Apple Smartwatch is an expensive gadget that cannot be considered in the category of cheap analog or digital watches available in the market. The risk factor increases when the watch is expensive, made up of fragile components and being roughly used from ground practices to workplaces. “We are making use of superior quality silicone and nylon material in our Apple Watch straps. Both of these materials are widely known for their high endurance level, stylish look and adequate comfort during prolonged use.” Smith added in an answer while asked about the quality and feasibility factors of this new collection.

Along with the rough use purposes, the company has already introduced many other models to add luxury to lifestyle. Options like colorful leather buckles and expensive metal-plated chains are perfect for attending special occasions. iStrap is leading the market because of its complete range of straps collection according to different situations.

Headquartered in Melbourne, this company is specifically dedicated to supplying additional components for Apple Smartwatches. Along with replaceable straps, Apple Watch lovers can also safeguard the most valuable display with tempered glass screen protectors available in different sizes according to the watch model. Oliver said, “Doing business of supplying genuine Apple Watch components comprises a lot of possibilities to expand business at a larger level. We already know that Apple is a leading player in the electronics gadgets market and will keep on holding its position firmly in the nearer future. Therefore, supplying customizable and protective components will always remain a profitable business.”

The Apple Watch sports band collection has already started gaining the attention of potential online buyers. Let’s see how they are going to perform in the future where a highly competitive environment is already awaiting to test brand credibility.