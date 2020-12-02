Beer Glassware Market Size, Share and Upcoming Future Growth By 2025

Felton, California , USA, Dec 02, 2020 — /EPR Network/ — The global beer glassware market is estimated to value for USD 473.3 million, by the end of 2025, and is estimated to grow at the significant rate of 3.4% from 2019 to 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. Increasing popularity of craft beer owing to rising consumer inclination towards flavored beer is contributing to market growth. Moreover, growing number of bars, hotels, and pubs in the countries is also expected to be a key factor driving the demand for the product.

Pints product segment is anticipated to dominate the market. The 20-ounce category is most popular as it is offered with high beer crowning heads. The glasses are suited with classic ales like brown ale, English dark & mild ale, Irish ale, and American ale. All the major pubs, bars serve beer in the pints which is boosting the market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 Insights

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the global beer glassware market. During lockdown, all the restaurants, bars and hotels were shutdown which is expected to adversely impact the growth of beer glassware production. In addition, beer glassware manufacturing facilities are not working at full capacity due to lockdown measures. The supply chain disruption, and lack of labor force have hampered the growth of beer glassware products.

For instance, in April 2020, Libbey Inc., has reduced its manufacturing and distribution operations in Mexico. Moreover, to reduce capital expenses, the company has also cut down salaries of their employees. However, once the lockdown eases the market is expected to grow at sluggish rate in the next few years.

The household segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of around 4.0% in the forecast period. The growing number of parties in the house owing to the growing popularity of drinking games especially among younger adults. This trend is projected to propel the demand for the product.

Online channel is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecasted period. Rising number of smartphone users is expected to boost the beer glassware market growth. The online sector is also expected to have significant growth during the forecast period, as the online retailers offer their product through assured delivery services, with added safety.

Europe dominated the market with market share of over 30.0% in the overall market. The rise in the number of microbreweries across countries such as Germany, Spain, Poland, France, the U.K. and Belgium is fostering the demand for the product. Additionally, the increasing adoption of home brewing especially in Denmark, Finland, and Germany is also supporting the market growth.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

In terms of revenue, the pints product segment accounted for the revenue share of USD 120 million in 2018.

Weizen product are anticipated to attribute the market share of over 9.0%at the end of forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at CAGR of 6.2%, owing to rising working population across countries such as China, and India.

Europe held the beer glassware market share of over 30.0%, and the region is expected to continue its significant growth in the next few years.

Household segment is projected to grow at CAGR of over 4.0% during the forecasted period.

Global Beer Glassware Market: Key Players

Arc International, Libbey, Inc., Bormioli Rocco, Oneida Group, Corelle Brands, LLC, BayerischeGlaswerke GmbH and Duralex USA.

