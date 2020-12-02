360Quadrants: Best Human Resource Software: Applications and Benefits

Human Resource software enables organizations to streamline and simplify procedures in human resource operations by performing tasks like employee management, training and e-learning, and other critical aspects related to human resource management.

The Human Resource market is majorly driven by the advancements happening in IT, inclusion of predictive analytics in the HR process, growth in the acceptance of cloud among SMEs to efficiently manage field and office personnel, among others. Another critical reason is the demand for automation of HR processes.

HR Software Applications for Human Resource Industry

Talent Attraction – Attracting a prospective hire is the major need in the recruitment process. Attracting the candidate and directing the traffic towards a company’s hiring page is one place where the major purpose of the HR software. Many professional and job-searching sites such as LinkedIn, Glassdoor, and Indeed also engage machine learning techniques to offers relevant job suggestions to their users. Using the data gathered from a candidate’s activity such as posts, search data, clicks, list of networks, and other such standards, the software helps recruiters by allowing attraction and diversion of talent to companies.

Screening Numerous Resumes – The recruitment division of any HR business unit is loaded with the task of skimming, screening, and sorting numerous resumes collected from applicants. The current Applicant tracking systems (ATS) has already played a huge role in minimizing the load by allowing electronic engagement in the process. The easy transfer of data from one platform to the other, and collaboration amongst many companies and job boards with this software have taken everybody light years forward in the journey.

However, being criteria-based, these systems are restricted by their absence of impulsive elasticity that the addition of HR software loaded with AI can do away with. With the capability to learn, every appointment cycle helps the system build a better resume-matching capacity.

Calendar Management – Scanning through calendars and organizers to fix an ideal slot for a meeting is both a tiresome and time-consuming process even for a personal assistant (PA) who is appointed precisely for the job. Scheduling meetings with applicants, training sessions, and other HR events is another area where the HR software can help in improving efficiency. By stepping into the role of an advisor, AI-driven HR software can help in organizing the whole process of scheduling on an organizational level.

Employee Onboarding – HR software offers self-service forms that allow management or HR professionals to submit onboarding requests. The spontaneous form design and workflow design interfaces allow the personalization of papers and processes to the business need. All the workflows can be customized to the type of job and can specify important owners at each stage of the onboarding process. The software automatically directs onboarding requests for appropriate evaluation and approval.

Performance Evaluations – HR software provides self-serve online forms that are pre-built and contain embedded business logic. Employees can use these forms to submit for performance measurement and the completed forms are automatically directed to relevant stakeholders for further assessment and approval. Also, workflows can be combined with older databases, employee performance dashboards, development, and mentoring workflows and other processes, as necessary.

HR Software Benefits for Human Resource Industry

Employee Monitoring – HR software helps businesses to monitor employee for every facet of an employee’s career growth plan. This comprises collecting information about their performance on training courses, preserving a record of each employee’s points for development, and carrying out appraisals timely. HR software also reassures that the data from appraisals are kept correctly with details on the topics covered, the objectives set, and the response received.

Tracking Leaves and Absence – The Human Resource software can companies in proficiently managing absences and leaves. It streamlines and automates the way a company plans for holidays, keeps track of each employee’s outstanding leaves, computes pro-rate entitlement, and handles holiday requests.

Single View of Data – The HR Software gathers data and allows users to access it whenever required. The data can be viewed at a glance and users can retrieve the same with only a few clicks. This also allows users to intensely drill into the analytics of the data which are pertinent in recognizing trends and noticing problems. It’s a possible solution that releases HR professionals from the chaos of manual tasks.

Decreased Cost – Apart from the less palpable costs like effectiveness or productivity, a good HR system always saves money. A typical standard for the number of full-time human resource personnel employed in a company is 1 HR professional for 110 employees. With a few software solutions, this ratio goes up to about 1 HR professional for 150 employees, meaning a company of 300 employees requires one less full-time employee just to handle their workforce data, subsequently resulting in minimized costs annually.

Enhanced Communication – Most HR systems come equipped with an employee directory. While employees possibly work with the same people and, have their contact details, frequently times their job needs connecting with other colleagues external to their direct department. If all this contact data is deposited in a filing cabinet it decelerates the communication enormously.

Risk Mitigation – Numerous HR software nowadays provides a read and accept a provision that offers a paper track not only showing that an employee was sent a specific communication but that they also have acknowledged the contents of the message.

Improves Regulatory Compliance – Since businesses store all their workforce data and associated information in a single place and also, to be able to deliver automated alerts when it needs to be acted, the compliance with regulatory requirements will be much enhanced. Precise compliance parts where HR solutions can play an important role include GDPR compliance, right-to-work checks, and health and safety training agreement.