StoneFly DR365V now verified as Veeam Ready Repository and Object

HAYWARD, California, 2020-Dec-03 — /EPR Network/ — StoneFly, Inc. today announced that all DR365V models have been verified, by Veeam, as Veeam-ready repository and Veeam ready object solution. The complete turnkey backup and disaster recovery (DR) appliances support all Veeam availability suite version 10 backup, replication, and restore features and can be set up as a secure and high availability immutable S3 target storage for Veeam backup files, snapshots, and replicas.

With StoneFly’s Veeam ready appliance, users can set up backup and DR for:

Windows / Linux Physical Servers

VMware / Microsoft Hyper-V / KVM / Citrix (Formerly XenServer) / StoneFly Persepolis Hypervisors (Virtual Servers) / Nutanix AHV Acropolis

Microsoft Azure / Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud Workloads

In addition to the built-in data protection features of Veeam, the DR365V also comes preconfigured with StoneFly’s patented 8th generation storage operating system: SCVM. With SCVM, users get access to an array of enterprise features which in turn enable them to build a complete turnkey data center in a box effortlessly. SCVM’s advanced features can be divided into three types:

Data Protection Features: Immutable Snapshots, Secure Air-Gapped Vault™, Air-Gapped Fabric™, Write-Once Read-Many (WORM) repositories, Encryption, and more.

Storage Optimization: Deduplication, SSD Caching, Automated Tiering, and more.

Deduplication, SSD Caching, Automated Tiering, and more. Advanced Data Services: Cloud Connect, Real-Time Graphical Performance Reporting, and more.

The DR365V’s Veeam Ready verifications are also listed on Veeam’s website. To learn more about DR365V’s Veeam ready repository verification, click here and to learn more about the Veeam ready object verification, click here.

For more information on DR365V, visit StoneFly website or call +1 510 265 1616.

