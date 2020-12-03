Promote Your Erotic Books on Amazon Kindle with Pillow Talk Books

For Immediate Release

Loveland, USA, 2020-Dec-03 — /EPR Network/ — Have you written and erotica and trying to market it in the best way possible so that readers from all around the world can read it? Pillow Talk Books brings you the promotional packages that will help you reach a wider reader base for your erotica. Pillow Talk Books is a popular newsletter service that also offers different affordable packages for marketing books on behalf of the author.

We got to talk to a spokesperson from Pillow Talk Books. While talking about their marketing and Amazon free kindle books option, she said, “Since the release of Fifty Shades Series, the market of erotica has seen a steady rise and there is no denying that people are enjoying these books more and more. And our promotional packages help our authors to reach readers online from different parts of the world so that they can become the next literary phenomenon. These packages are affordable and designed to help the authors extensively.” So, if you want to promote your erotic books online, you know whom you should go to.

Started in 2014 as a WordPress blog, Pillow Talk Books has today become a website today with 20,000+ registered readers with thousands of followers on social media. Pillow Talk Books has recently collaborated with Arrabella Publishing in order to attract more authors and publishers. If you are want to know about their book promotion packages, you have the following choices,

Premium book promotion package for $35

Newsletter takeover for $250+

Apart from these, you get visibility among 34.650+ email subscribers, 4190 followers on Facebook, 1405 followers on Twitter, and 65,000 monthly views on Pinterest. So, you can see, you get the best chance to promote with them. For more details, visit www.pillowtalkbooks.com.

