Friendly Turtle is Adding New Eco Friendly Gifts Every Week This Festive Season

London, UK, 2020-Dec-03 — /EPR Network/ — Friendly Turtle is a plastic-free and zero-waste online store in the UK that is offering New Gift sets in wide varieties to the eco-conscious customers.

Friendly Turtle is a plastic-free and zero-waste shop in the UK, selling and delivering eco-friendly and sustainable products all over the UK. The company is offering New Gift Sets such as:

Safety Razor Mini Set

Hair Selection Box

Safety Razor Shaving Set Natural dental care – Starter Bundle

Facial selection box

Organic and Facial Serum

And much more. The New Razors set is specially designed for a close shave, which means no more razor burn or in-grown hair. The Safety Razor Mini gives a secure grip, whether used in the shower, bath, or over the sink. The blades are also very economical, saving you plenty of money to spend on other lovely products!

Friendly Turtle is set to tackle the most common skin problems with the Facial selection Box Set. It is a natural facial toner that balances the skin’s moisture and helps tighten pores. It is the perfect product toner with a light cleansing and clarifying action. The facial gift set comes in different varieties like Shea Butter, Cocoa Butter, Detox bar, and Aloe Vera. This gift set is complete with the best natural skincare products for your loved ones.

The Hair selection box set comes with two all-natural shampoos and conditioners in a single recyclable pack. It is the perfect gift for locking in moisture and restoring order, all without the chemicals. The shampoo is entirely plastic-free and a wonderful zero waste gift for your eco-conscious friends and family. The shampoo bars produce a rich and creamy lather that protects your hair and scalp. Meanwhile, our conditioning bars have a nourishing blend of Tea Tree and Geranium that makes your hair gorgeous and soft like never felt before.

Friendly Turtle always ensures that customers feel good about their purchases, and their eco-conscious products benefit the environment and individuals in one way or another. Friendly Turtle believes in the introduction of environment-friendly products into daily life. For more info about the gift sets, visit https://www.friendlyturtle.com/gift-sets/ or email us at hello@friendlyturtle.com.

About the Company:

Friendly Turtle is a plastic-free and zero-waste shop in the UK, selling and delivering eco-friendly and sustainable products all over the UK. The company works closely with many brands that encourage and promotes an environmental message, or that have a range of products that can ultimately benefit earth through their purchase and continued use.