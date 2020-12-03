CubexSoft EML Converter, v15.0 – Updated with Advance Features to Boost Email Migration Speed

New Delhi, India, 2020-Dec-03 — /EPR Network/ — CubexSoft Tools Pvt Ltd., an instant solution provider for every kind of email and data conversion, announced that they have updated their popular program EML Converter to cope with all the changing requirement of users. The updated software deals with all kinds of EML supported applications such as Outlook Express, DreamMail, Windows Live Mail, Windows Mail, eM Client, Thunderbird Entourage and many other. Remaining elaboration will be done in next part, so go through complete press release to know all the upgraded features.

The updated features are now available to all the old as well as new buyers who have access to license edition of EML Converter. No matter whether you belong to the technical background or the non-technical one, this software is the best utility to convert batch EML files of any type to multiple Cloud services as well as technical file formats. If you are planning to migrate EML mailbox data to any technical format than the software provides wide variety such as PST, PDF, EML, EMLx, MSG, MBOX, HTML, XPS, DOC, MHT, etc. Multiple Cloud options are also available to transfer EML files efficiently to Office 365, Exchange Server, Gmail, Outlook.Com, G Suite, IMAP Server and Hosted Exchange Server.

The software also launched some new and unique features that act as speed booster in conversion process. PDF Page setting option is one of the most appreciated feature among all the other options. Now it automatically support to export EML files directly to Office 365 admin account without any issue of data loss. EML Converter accurately save EML files in original mail elements and formatting. It is considered as safest platform to move crucial data to any platform. The EML conversion program does not save any of the users’ credential in its database or cache. Now the trial edition of EML to PST Converter provides you free conversion of 25 EML files instead of 20 for good deal of experience. Read More>> https://www.cubexsoft.com/eml/

This statement has been quoted by Amanda James, chief director of Product Management department, CubexSoft. EML Converter is our one of the most successful and peculiar program. The trustable brand always works on boosting speed of conversion and successful in providing all the necessary option in the new updates. The leading organization is continuously working to make their products superior. We will launch more superlative features in the coming future, so stay connected!