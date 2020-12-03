Baltimore-based Amatus Recovery Centers adds Casey Bright as Executive Vice President of Operations

Arkansas, USA, 2020-Dec-03 — /EPR Network/ — Amatus Health adds Casey Bright as Executive Vice President of Operations. Originally from Hot Springs, Arkansas, Bright brings more than 18 years of executive behavioral healthcare management experience to the growing Amatus company.

Prior to taking his first position with Amatus as Midwest Regional Executive Director this spring, Mr. Bright worked as the CEO of a behavioral health center in Hot Springs for 13 years. There, he oversaw 600 employees and 32 outpatient centers which served between 7,000 and 8,000 clients daily.

In his new role, Mr. Bright will supervise each of the company’s regional executive directors and streamline the operations of each Amatus facility. Having managed Amatus’ largest area of growth, Ohio, Mr. Bright is in a unique position to oversee the remainder of the healthcare system’s facilities.

“The role of the regional Executive Director has given me an opportunity to understand how our largest footprint operates, as well as how Amatus operates,” Mr. Bright said. “Seeing the lives we’ve impacted in Ohio gives me the confidence that by streamlining our clinical treatment in each of our service areas, we’ll be able to help as many people in need as possible.”

Mr. Bright, who is also a CARF surveyor, considers the centers to be among the most cutting-edge and client-focused he’s seen in his career. He believes the structure of Amatus allows the company to not only provide world-class treatment in its current centers, but to expand the same levels of care to other parts of the country. Amatus Recovery Centers COO Michael Silberman shares this belief. He is confident that Mr. Bright will execute this goal efficiently.

“At Amatus, we know there are many more areas in this country that need lasting relief from the national opioid epidemic,” Mr. Silberman said. “Mr. Bright’s expertise will no doubt help us solidify our current practices in our existing locations, but it will also allow us to bring the same exceptional quality of care to other regions of our nation that are in need.”

Amatus Recovery Centers, a growing network of substance use and mental health disorder treatment centers across the country, is a subsidiary of Amatus Health.

Amatus Health is a nationally accredited behavioral healthcare system, offering treatment for drug and alcohol addiction as well as co-occurring mental health disorders in facilities across the country. To learn more, visit amatusrecoverycenters.com.

