CEO and Managing Partner of US Capital Global Co-Sponsor Meditation and Yoga Ashram in Catskills, New York

San Francisco, USA, 2020-Dec-03 — /EPR Network/ — US Capital Global CEO, Jeffrey Sweeney, and Managing Partner, Charles Towle, recently travelled to New York State to inaugurate the opening of a 53-acre bhakti-yoga ashram. Nestled into the stunning Catskills landscape, an area of New York historically known as a haven for writers, artists, and musicians, the Bhakta Bandhav Ashram specializes in cultivating personal growth and sacred experiences through yoga and the ancient musical practice of kirtan.

“It was a pleasure to host our friends from US Capital Global, Jeffrey and Charles, whose deep values of friendship and service to humanity align with our ashram’s goals,” said Rasik Mohan, President of Bhakta Bandhav Ashram. “The ashram is steeped in the education and practice of wisdom traditions, taught by highly-esteemed bhakti-yoga teachers, and so place a strong emphasis on service to the community.

“It has been a difficult year for many around the world and by establishing this sacred space in the beautiful Catskills landscape we hope to create a peaceful, meditative sanctuary in which visitors can restore a sense of equilibrium, uplift their spirits, and leave feeling well-nourished on all levels.”

“Jeffrey and I are proud to co-sponsor this exciting new spiritual retreat space in the Catskills, and it was an honor to attend the ashram’s opening ceremony,” said Charles Towle, Managing Partner at US Capital Global. “After several decades of intensive bhakti-yoga training in India, its founders have returned to the US at this crucial time to share with others the ancient methods they learned to create peace of mind, body, and soul.

“Aside from its bhakti-yoga and mantra meditation classes, the ashram also facilitates daily distribution of free vegetarian meals, which is something we at US Capital Global actively support. With over 300 million yoga practitioners around the world, we’re sure that this new yoga education and retreat space will be an oasis of peace and inspiration in an increasingly frenetic world.”Through its California-based foundation, Braj

Bhumi Group, US Capital Global proudly supports programs that help solve crucial social and environmental issues, both at home at home and abroad. The foundation works in partnership with innovative, world-class single-family offices, multi-family offices, sovereign and royal families, and their funds, foundations, and portfolio companies.

