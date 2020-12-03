Wood Protein Market Trends, Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2029

Dublin, Ireland, 2020-Dec-03 — /EPR Network/ —

Fact.MR, in a recently published market study, highlights the important factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Wood Protein market over the forecast period (2019-2029). The current trends, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints are thoroughly evaluated to provide a clear understanding of the current market landscape and the course the Wood Protein market is likely to take over the upcoming decade.

The COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak has led to both advantages and disadvantages for companies in the Wood Protein market. With the help of our recently published report, market players can adopt innovative strategies to overcome the challenges that lie ahead of the COVID-19 lockdown period. Through our research study, companies can gain factual information about COVID-19 and how it’s impacting the sales of products in the global market landscape.

According to the report, the Wood Protein market is slated to register a CAGR growth of xx% through the considered assessment period owing to several key factors including growing investments in the Wood Protein, rise in the number of research and development projects, favorable regulatory policies and more. The analysts at Fact.MR deploy present-day research techniques while curating the market study and gather data from credible and trusted primary and secondary sources.

Inception of Wood Protein

Arbiom, an agriculture-biotechnology-based company, is a pioneer in the development of wood protein. The company has showcased its enzymes for wood protein production in multiple entrepreneurial competitions and conventions, and has received multiple grants and investments in recent years. The company recently reported the production of wood protein in tonnage. An increase in production capacity has attracted multiple new grants for increasing the production and execution of wood protein projects.

New Protein in Vegan Diets from the Woods

Wood protein is also being pitched to be used as human edible protein. Research for this application is still ongoing. Trials and test results will determine the feasibility of this idea. If the trials are successful and approved, wood protein may emerge as one of the most viable options for functional foods. Current plant- and animal-based protein foods have experienced substantial growth due to increasing awareness. Wood protein can potentially help reduce the gap of demand and supply in functional foods. Human edible wood protein is likely to be one of the most sustainable and much needed source of protein for vegan and similar experimental diets. One similar new product introduced in the market is plant-based meats. Introduced as a vegan meat, the product quickly gained acceptance from the masses. A similar inclusion of wood protein can be expected over the next few years.

Why Opt For Fact.MR?