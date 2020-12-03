4D Printing Market Dynamics, SWOT Analysis and Competitive Insights till 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 03, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global 4D Printing Market is expected to cross USD 313.1 million by 2025. 4D printing arises out of challenges encountered in 3D printing and is capable of enabling the material system to function after certain modifications. 4D printing thus offers numerous advantages over 3D printing proving critical to have a wider deployment.

Specifically, 4D printing offers actuation, programmability, and sensing rooted directly into the material, without relying much on electromechanical devices and systems. In addition, 4D printing enables smart materials programmed with folding mechanisms, linear actuators, bending surface and material sensors.

Access 4D Printing Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/4d-printing-market-size

Ubiquitously, 4D printing encounters challenges such as structures and design transformation from a random shape to a specified shape. In terms of hardware, this requires complexity, material programmability, precision in multi-material printing, and a variety in highly specific joints for linear expansion, bending or folding. From the software perspective, it requires efficient technology and topology to embrace the fabrication. Overall, 4D printing technology holds different approaches relevant to the printing scenarios.

4D printing market is driven by factors such as rising demand for manufacturing & processing costs and surging demand for material and resource management. Emphasis on sustainable environment, technological enhancements and use of smart materials and chemicals stimulates the market growth in the near future. In addition, rise in demand for 4D printing in several domains and a wider scope for product development and innovation triggers the market growth. However, patent issues and matters relating to intellectual property rights are likely to hinder the market growth in the forecast period upto 2025.

4D Printing Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019 – 2025)

Programmable Carbon Fiber

Programmable Wood – Custom Printed Wood Grain

Programmable Textiles

4D Printing End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019 – 2025)

Military & Defense

Aerospace

Automotive

Textile

Healthcare

Others

The key players in the 4D printing industry include Stratasys Ltd, Hewlett-Packard Inc, Autodesk Inc, ExOneInc, 3D Systems Corporation and Organovo Holdings Inc.

Request a Sample Copy of 4D Printing Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/4d-printing-market-size/request-sample

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Singapore

Korea

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com