Aptamers Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth Opportunities and Trends 2020 – 2025

Global Aptamers Market is anticipated to reach USD 8.91 billion by 2025. Aptamers implies peptide or oligonucleotides molecules that bind to target protein, nucleic acid, lipid molecules with a high specificity. Rapidly generated Aptamers are applied for specific detection, characterization, and inhibition of proteins. They have several characteristics and could be used as pharmaceutical leads, detection reagents, small molecules, efficient proteomic stages with antibodies, and the other aptamers.

The factors that propel the growth of the aptamers industry include strong trend of R&D savings in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, technological advancements, patent expiration of systematic development of ligands by exponential improvement technology (SELEX), and the low price and high productivity of aptamers in binding to large molecules as related to antibodies. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including low awareness of technology, and low-income countries. Aptamers Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 28.2% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Aptamers Types Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Nucleic Acid

Peptide

Aptamers Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Diagnostics

Therapeutics

Research and Developments

Others

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the aptamers industry comprise Aptamer Group, Somalogic Inc., Aptamer Sciences Inc., Aptagen LLC, Noxxon Pharma, Base Pair Biotechnologies Inc., Vivonics Inc, etc. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

The aptamers industry could be explored based on end user as Contract Research Organizations, Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic and Government Research Institutes, and Other End Users. The “Academic And Government Research Institutes” segment led the market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 followed by Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies segment. The industry may be analyzed by technology as SELEX, and Other Technologies. The “Other Technologies” segment led the market in 2015 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025.

North America accounted for the major share of the aptamers market size in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include increasing number of companies coupled with increasing R&D activities in this area, and continuous technological advancements in technologies, growing number of research laboratories and promising government initiatives.

