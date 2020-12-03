Growing Application in the Personal and Cosmetic Industries Driving the Growth of Proanthocyanidins Market

The proanthocyanidins market is estimated to account for a value of USD 198 million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2019, to reach a value of USD 280 million by 2025.

Proanthocyanidins are a type of flavonoids that are widely utilized as antioxidants in several applications of functional food & beverage, pharmaceutical, dietary supplement, sports nutrition, personal care, and cosmetics industries. The demand for proanthocyanidins as ingredients as ingredients is mainly driven by the rising awareness among consumers across the globe towards healthy and nutritious food & beverages products.

Download PDF Brochure

Increasing preference for products with natural ingredients, rising demand for functional food & beverage products, and growing application in the personal and cosmetic industries are some of the factors driving the growth of the proanthocyanidins market. Manufacturers in this market are focusing on developing proanthocyanidin products that cater to various applications such as healthcare, skincare, functional food & beverages, and pet nutrition.

The pharmaceuticals & dietary supplements segment is estimated to account for the largest market share, followed by the functional food & beverages and personal care & cosmetics segments. With the rise in the aging population, consumers are becoming more conscious and aware of various diseases that can be prevented by consuming natural foods and supplements. This concern has driven the growth of the pharmaceuticals & dietary supplements segment in the proanthocyanidins market. Health-conscious consumers prefer balanced diet alternatives that include health supplements derived from natural extracts such as proanthocyanidins.

Make an Inquiry

The key players in the proanthocyanidins market include Naturex (France), Indena SPA (Italy), Nexira Inc. (France), Polyphenolics (US), Xian Yuensun Biological Technology Co.,Ltd. (China), Natac (China), Eevia Health (Finland), Fruit D’or (Canada), Scott Laboratories (US), Elementa Food Ingredients (France), and Changsha Botaniex Inc. (China). Market leaders such as Naturex (France) and Nexira (France) are focusing on tapping the potential markets through new product development launches, expansions, and investments.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441