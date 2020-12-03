Telemedicine Market Growth Rate Forecast & Key Development Factors

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 03, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Telemedicine Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global telemedicine market size was valued at USD 24.9 billion in 2016 and is anticipated to reach USD 113.1 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 18.3%. Global telemedicine demand is expected to show a steady growth on account of increasing focus on emergency healthcare services. Development of information technology and increased internet speed has significantly contributed towards the overall industry growth.

Key Players:

Intouch Technologies

Cardiocom

Cisco systems

AMD Global Telemedicine

Honeywell

Siemens

McKesson

Hoffmann-La Roche

Allscripts Healthcare

Agfa Healthcare

Growth Drivers:

Telemedicine eliminates the risk of transmission of contagious diseases between patients and physicians. Some patients do not feel comfortable in seeking a treatment at a doctor’s clinic. Some patients are home bound are require an ambulance for their movement. These kinds of patient characteristics drive the market growth over the future. Telemedicine has helped to fasten the treatment process especially in the field of emergency healthcare. These technologies are efficient in crowd control. It helps in reducing the burden on hospitals and administrative staff. Medical counselling through web conferencing has enabled hospitals avoid time delays and long queues. Therefore, healthcare organizations with large inflow of patients are expected to find major applications for crowd management.

Further, telemedicine has given rise to many diverse fields under the umbrella technology which include telenursing, telepharmacy, telerehabilitation, teletrauma, telecardiology and telepsychiatry. Absence of well-established I.T arrangement is expected to pull down the overall system growth as launching these applications requires highly proficient I.T systems, internet and maintenance. Moreover, these applications are high in cost and require regular updates and maintenance.

Regulatory bodies play an important part in overall development of the industry. Manufacturers and healthcare institutes depend on government support with respect to financial aid. Practitioners require a full license to deliver these services in the U.S. Development of technology, especially in the field of robotics, is expected to provide great opportunities in the near future. Remote surgery has been made possible with the help of robotics where robots are controlled by surgeons sitting at a remote distance. Such innovations are expected to provide bright prospects for the overall industry growth.

Implementation of these facilities in defense and military has enabled doctors to provide instant medication at remote locations. Market penetration in diverse sectors including military, oil extraction and mining is expected to propel the demand in near future. Segmentation is done on the basis of service delivery which includes store and forward, remote monitoring and real-time interactive. Store and forward segment does the work of acquiring data which is used by the doctor for assessment. The assessment is done either on real time basis or it can be done offline as per convenience. Specialties including Dermatology, radiology, and pathology are known to take help of telemedicine services.

Regional Insights:

North America is expected to observe highest demand in the global industry on account of the well-developed healthcare sector and implementation of advanced IT infrastructure.

Similarly, Western Europe is expected to show a substantial demand over the forecast period on account of increasing emphasis by the regional government on healthcare facilities coupled with the stringent regulatory framework. Asia Pacific and the Middle East are expected to observe significant growth on account of the increasing government initiatives to establish proper healthcare infrastructure in developing economies including China, India, Japan and UAE.

