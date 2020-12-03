Fireproof Ceramics Market Competitive Strategies, Applications & Global Scope

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 03, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Fireproof Ceramics Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global fireproof ceramics market size was estimated at USD 2.87 billion in 2014 and is anticipated to reach USD 6.44 billion by 2022. These materials that provide and outer layer in certain incidents of fire, thus varying them from just a polymer to an efficient fire-resistant ceramic. This ceramic is less susceptible to fluctuations in temperature and highly stable making it strong and high resistance to damage including breaks and cracks

Key Players:

Zibo Jiuchen

Saint-Gobain Ceramics and Plastics

JIA Inc.

Rodabell Group

Jagdamba Minerals

Minqing Jiali Ceramics

Foshan Artist Ceramics

LYCOS CERAMIC PRIVATE LIMITED

Growth Drivers:

Rising demand from various end-use industries including iron & steel, petrochemicals is expected to boost market growth over the forecast period.

Fireproof ceramics provide various benefits including resistance to abrasion, color permanence, durability, moisture resistance, and better hygiene and visual appeal over others. These factors are expected to positively affect the market demand over the next seven years. However high maintenance and replacement costs in case of breakage or damage are expected to restrict the market growth.

Partnerships & Agreements coupled with new product development by major players are estimated to propel the market expansion over the forecast period. In addition, exceptional features offered by these products such as low thermal conductivity, low heat storage, high tensile strength, thermal shock resistance, and sound absorption are anticipated to drive the industry during the forecast period. However, carcinogenic nature of RCF is likely to restrain market growth over the next seven years.

Growing interest and focus in development of manufacturing industries in emerging economies is expected to propel the industry expansion over the next seven years. These materials are fibers that mainly consist of silica and alumina and provide high thermal conductivity. They are widely used in high temperature protection and insulation that constitutes the major segment of manufacturing industries.

Product Outlook:

Bulk

Blanket

Board

Paper

Module

End-use Outlook:

Iron & Steel

Petrochemicals

Ceramics & Glass

Aluminum

Power Generation

Regional Insights:

Asia pacific is expected to be the key region in the global market. Emerging economies including India and China are estimated to lead ceramics market due to the growing consumption of these products in manufacturing industries. In 2014, China was the world’s biggest steel producing country. The growing demand for steel is expected to enhance the market growth in this region.

