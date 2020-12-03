Electroceuticals/Bioelectric Medicine Market Leading Companies, Growth Strategies & Forecast

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 03, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Electroceuticals/Bioelectric Medicine Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global electroceuticals/bioelectric medicine market size was estimated at USD 17.2 billion in 2016 and is anticipated to reach USD 35.5 billion by 2025. Electroceuticals/Bioelectronics is the branch of emerging medicine that utilizes electrical impulses to control the body’s neural circuits as a substitute to drug-based interventions.

Key Players:

Cefaly Technology,

Stimwave

Vomaris Innovations

EnteroMedics

NeuroSigma

Second Sight Medical Products

ElectroCore LLC

BioElectronics Corporation

MED-EL

Growth Drivers:

The factors that propel the growth of the global Electroceuticals/Bioelectrical Medicine Market include high-tech advancements, increase in disposable income, increasing incidences of hearing loss, expanding geriatric population, development of new therapies, rising prevalence of neurological disorders, and increasing capital investment. On the other hand, there are also factors that hamper the growth of the global Electroceuticals/Bioelectrical Medicine Market like the dearth of trained professionals.

Product Outlook:

Implantable cardioverter defibrillators

Cardiac pacemakers

Cochlear implants

Spinal cord stimulators

Deep brain stimulators

Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulators

Sacral nerve stimulators

Vagus nerve stimulators

Application Outlook:

Arrhythmia

Pain management

Sensorineural hearing loss

Parkinson’s disease

Tremor

Depression

Treatment-resistant depression

Epilepsy

Urinary and fecal incontinence

Regional Insights:

On the basis of geography, the global Electroceuticals/Bioelectrical Medicine Market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is projected to dominate the largest share of the global Electroceuticals/Bioelectrical Market. The factors that attribute to the large market share by North America are growing incidences of diabetes and cancer, rising occurrence of hearing loss, increasing prevalence of arrhythmia, high frequency of chronic diseases, and so on. Nevertheless, during the forecast period, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to rise at the highest growth rate owing to factors like increasing geriatric population, rising prevalence of diabetes, growing occurrence of loss in hearing, and so on.

