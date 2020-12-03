Electroceuticals/Bioelectric Medicine Market Leading Companies, Growth Strategies & Forecast

Posted on 2020-12-03 by in Healthcare, Industrial, Pharmaceuticals, Technology // 0 Comments

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 03, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Electroceuticals/Bioelectric Medicine Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global electroceuticals/bioelectric medicine market size was estimated at USD 17.2 billion in 2016 and is anticipated to reach USD 35.5 billion by 2025. Electroceuticals/Bioelectronics is the branch of emerging medicine that utilizes electrical impulses to control the body’s neural circuits as a substitute to drug-based interventions.

Key Players:

  • Cefaly Technology,
  • Stimwave
  • Vomaris Innovations
  • EnteroMedics
  • NeuroSigma
  • Second Sight Medical Products
  • ElectroCore LLC
  • BioElectronics Corporation
  • MED-EL

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/electroceuticals-bioelectric-medicine-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

The factors that propel the growth of the global Electroceuticals/Bioelectrical Medicine Market include high-tech advancements, increase in disposable income, increasing incidences of hearing loss, expanding geriatric population, development of new therapies, rising prevalence of neurological disorders, and increasing capital investment.  On the other hand, there are also factors that hamper the growth of the global Electroceuticals/Bioelectrical Medicine Market like the dearth of trained professionals.

Product Outlook:

  • Implantable cardioverter defibrillators
  • Cardiac pacemakers
  • Cochlear implants
  • Spinal cord stimulators
  • Deep brain stimulators
  • Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulators
  • Sacral nerve stimulators
  • Vagus nerve stimulators

Application Outlook:

  • Arrhythmia
  • Pain management
  • Sensorineural hearing loss
  • Parkinson’s disease
  • Tremor
  • Depression
  • Treatment-resistant depression
  • Epilepsy
  • Urinary and fecal incontinence

Regional Insights:

On the basis of geography, the global Electroceuticals/Bioelectrical Medicine Market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is projected to dominate the largest share of the global Electroceuticals/Bioelectrical Market. The factors that attribute to the large market share by North America are growing incidences of diabetes and cancer, rising occurrence of hearing loss, increasing prevalence of arrhythmia, high frequency of chronic diseases, and so on. Nevertheless, during the forecast period, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to rise at the highest growth rate owing to factors like increasing geriatric population, rising prevalence of diabetes, growing occurrence of loss in hearing, and so on.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://blog.naver.com/tomclark

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2020 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!