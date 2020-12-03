Refuse-Derived Fuel Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2029

Dublin, Ireland, 2020-Dec-03 — /EPR Network/ —

Fact.MR has adopted multi-disciplinary approach to shed light on the evolution of the global Refuse-Derived Fuel market during the historical period of 2014 – 2018. The study presents a deep-dive assessment of the current growth dynamics, major avenues in the estimation year of 2019, and key prospects over the forecast period 2019 – 2029. The study includes a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Refuse-Derived Fuel market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of such as the market share, value, revenue, and how each segment is expected to fair post the COVID-19 pandemic.

A new study of Fact.MR estimates the refuse-derived fuel market to reach ~50 Mn tons in 2019, recording ~3% Y-o-Y growth over 2018. The refuse-derived fuel market is projected to record ~3% CAGR through 2029. Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections of the Refuse-Derived Fuel market, both at global and regional levels. The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Refuse-Derived Fuel Market.

After reading the Refuse-Derived Fuel market report, readers get insight into:

Major drivers and restraining factors, opportunities and challenges, and the competitive landscape

New, promising avenues in key regions

New revenue streams for all players in emerging markets

Focus and changing role of various regulatory agencies in bolstering new opportunities in various regions

Demand and uptake patterns in key industries of the Refuse-Derived Fuel market

New research and development projects in new technologies in key regional markets

Changing revenue share and size of key product segments during the forecast period

Technologies and business models with disruptive potential

Request for Sample Report with Statistical Info @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1461

The Refuse-Derived Fuel market report offers assessment of prevailing opportunities in various regions and evaluates their shares of revenue by the end of different years of the assessment period. Key regions covered comprise:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, Benelux, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Japan

APEJ (China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

MEA (GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The evaluation of the competitive landscape in the Refuse-Derived Fuel market covers the profile of the following top players:

Renewi

SUEZ Recycling and Recovery UK Ltd.

Biffa

Veolia

FCC Austria Abfill Service AG

ESTRE AMBIENTAL INC.

Carey Group Plc.

EcoUrja

Countrystyle Recycling Limited

Mion Ventoltermica Depurazioni S.p.A.

To expand the understanding of opportunities in the global Refuse-Derived Fuel market report looks at close quarters into the opportunities and new avenues in following key segments:

Cement Kiln

Co-Combustion

Gasification

CHP

Others

In addition to understanding the demand patterns of various application, the report on the Refuse-Derived Fuel market also enumerates trends expected to attract investments by other various associated industries.

On the basis of Fuel types, the Refuse-Derived Fuel market report offers insight into major adoption trends for the following segments:

High Grade (>10 Mj/kg)

Low Grade (<10 Mj/kg)

The global Refuse-Derived Fuel market report offers detailed assessments and quantitative evaluations that shed light on numerous key aspects that have shaped its evolution over the historical period. In coming years, some of the key aspects that will shape the growth prospects during the forecast period are objectively covered in the study.

Need more Information about Report Methodology @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=1461

Some important questions that the Refuse-Derived Fuel market report tries to answer exhaustively are:

Key strategic moves by various players in the Refuse-Derived Fuel market in recent years with respect to product launches, deals and tie-ups, and mergers and acquisitions, and divestment of shares.

Which strategies will enable top players in the Refuse-Derived Fuel market to expand their geographic footprints?

Which new business models are expected to change the course of growth of key regional markets in near future?

Which technologies will witness most attractive research investments and what will be the key sources of funding for startups and new entrants?

Which products segments have in recent years have seen new, lucrative application areas?

Media Release: https://www.factmr.com/media-release/1023/global-refuse-derived-fuel-market