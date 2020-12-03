Best Accounting Software for Retail & Wholesale Businesses – Logic ERP

Illinois, United States, 2020-Dec-03 — /EPR Network/ — Logic ERP USP:

Logic ERP is comprehensive retail and wholesale software. The software is ideal for Billing, Inventory and Accounts jobs.It can be opted in two variants: Retail Edition and Whole Sale Edition. It is standard software that comes with fully loaded features and functionalities.

Summary:

Logic Accounting Software helps users in managing the whole enterprise-wide accounting and planning to create precise financial accounts and forecasts, facilitating an efficient performance analysis.

Logic ERP Pricing

Logic ERP Pricing is not available and a quotation for the same can be requested from the company. Most of the software companies does not provide pricing publicly but the users or companies can contact the sales team for custom pricing according to their requirements.

Best Accounting Software for Medium-Sized Businesses@

https://blog.360quadrants.com/2020/best-accounting-software-for-medium-sized-businesses/



Logic ERP Demo

The company provides a free Logic ERP accounting software demo. Users can fill up an application and schedule a demo on the company website.

Features:



Order Processing

Logic accounting software facilitates efficient business accounts management and provides capabilities to produce and process business orders on the go. It supports different types of order processing such as processing sales orders created from point of sale, distributors, retailers, etc.; or as purchase orders made within the business house to accomplish raw material demands.

Payroll

Logic accounting software helps HR professionals to cost-efficiently plan and manage human resource along with business functions. It offers a single reliable platform to manage all human resource requirements. It provides better accessibility to business data from default multi-access points via Web, Remote desktop applications or FTP technologies, it streamlines tasks, decreases paperwork, enhances analytical reports, and provides controls for well-organized HR management.

Finance Management

Accounting and Finance module of Logic ERP helps users in identifying small faults in financial accounting and record-keeping that can lead to a lot of financial damage. Nowadays business managers always look for progressive software solutions to carry the strategic vision to financial management and deliver live access to financial data across the business line.

Read the Detailed Article@

https://www.360quadrants.com/software/accounting-software