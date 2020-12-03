PRAKASH CHEMICALS INTERNATIONAL NAMED TOP CHEMICAL DISTRIBUTOR ONCE AGAIN BY ICIS CHEMICAL BUSINESS

VADODARA, INDIA, 2020-Dec-03 — /EPR Network/ — With a wide range of more than 200 products, and tailor-made distribution and manufacturing solutions for bulk and specialty chemicals across 118 countries, India based Prakash Chemicals International was named by ICIS Chemical Business magazine as one of its the Top Chemical Distributors in the world. Prakash Chemicals International has been ranked #140 in the world, moving up five places from #145 in 2019. The results are part of the 2020 edition of the ICIS Top Chemical Distributors list, the most comprehensive listing of the world’s chemical distributors based on sales revenue.

In addition to the global ranking, ICIS also listed regional leaders separately for Middle East and Africa, Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America and Europe,. Prakash Chemicals International was ranked 15th in Africa and Middle East, 48th in Latin America, 57th in Asia-Pacific, 121th in North America and 128th in Europe.

Mr. Ujjval shah, Technical Director at Prakash Chemicals International, said “With a growing focus on delivering innovative solutions to the chemical industry globally – Prakash Chemicals International has grown by leaps and bounds across verticals. Rapid investments in R&D, Application development and logistical operations have helped us scale up in various geographies and this ranking is a testament to the trust that clients have in the brand.”

About Prakash Chemicals International

Prakash Chemicals International, a global chemical distribution and manufacturing company caters to a wide range of industry verticals with a customer base spread across 110+ countries all over the world. The company partners with the chemical industry and offers an array of value-added products and bespoke solutions that accelerate growth for all its stakeholders.

With more than 70 years of experience, we have evolved to be India’s leading player in bulk, specialty and performance chemicals. Prakash Chemicals International footprint has expanded worldwide, enabled by a unique business model that combines global thinking with local values. This has resulted in long-standing partnerships with the clients, helping them achieve their business goals through better product quality and deeper market understanding.

For more information, please visit Prakash Chemicals International’s website at www.pciplindia.com.

SOURCE: ICIS (https://www.icis.com)