Sustainable Growth Opportunities in the Food Ultrasound Market

Northbrook, USA, 2020-Dec-03 — /EPR Network/ — The global food ultrasound market has grown exponentially in the last few years. The market was valued at USD 93.7 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 134.6 Million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2017. Emerging economies such as India, China, Japan, South Africa, and Brazil are the potential primary markets of the industry. Concerns regarding food wastage and energy savings during food processing are prompting companies to adopt ultrasonic technology. The increasing R&D in the field of ultrasonic food processing to reduce wastage during processing and maintaining the quality of the food product is also one of the important drivers responsible for growth in this market.

The objectives of the study are:

To define, segment, and forecast the size of the food ultrasound market with respect to frequency range, function, food product, and region

To analyze the market structure by identifying various subsegments of the food ultrasound market

To forecast the size of the food ultrasound market and its various submarkets with respect to four main regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW)

To provide detailed information about the crucial factors that are influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market ranking and core competencies

To analyze the competitive developments such as expansions, new product & technology launches, acquisitions, mergers, collaborations, and partnerships in the food ultrasound market

Conventionally used thermal food processing technologies may lead to alteration in a product’s flavor, color, texture, or nutritional value. With the growing need for process efficiency and environmental friendly technology, the demand for energy-efficient ultrasound technology has been increasing. Ultrasound technology aids in the retention of sensory attributes and increased productivity. It also accommodates the current consumer demand for natural, fresh, and minimally processed foods as no preservatives or additives are added to the products.

Ultrasound technology in food finds application in processes such as quality assurance, microbial (enzyme) inactivation, cutting, homogenization, cleaning, and others such as drying, mixing, freezing, thawing, crystallization, filtration, pickling, marinating, sterilization, fermentation, and pasteurization. Of these, quality assurance is the largest segment in the food ultrasound market, followed by microbial inactivation. In meat production, ultrasonic technology accelerates the process of margination and pickling.

The food ultrasound market for food, based on frequency range, is segmented into low-intensity high-frequency and high-intensity low-frequency. The frequency to be used is chosen according to the food product to be processed and the function to be performed. Processes such as cleaning, microbial inactivation, and cutting can be performed through both high as well as low ultrasound frequency depending upon the sensitivity of the product being processed and the function which has to be performed.

The growth in this region is driven by China, India, and Japan, which has led manufacturers to adopt strategies such as geographical expansions and product launches in these regions. Manufacturers are opting for technological advancements in their practices through R&D to expand their business offerings and increase their profit margins. The demand for ultrasonic food processing is high in food manufacturing-based economies due to the adoption of the latest techniques for food processing to meet the growing food demand.

This report includes a study of the business strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Bosch (Germany), Emerson (US), Bühler (Switzerland), Dukane (US), and Heilscher (Germany).

