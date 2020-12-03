Automotive Digital Mirror Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2018 to 2026

Dublin ,Ireland, 2020-Dec-03 — /EPR Network/ —

Fact.MR, in a recently published market study, highlights the important factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Automotive Digital Mirror market over the forecast period (2018-2026). The current trends, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints are thoroughly evaluated to provide a clear understanding of the current market landscape and the course the Automotive Digital Mirror market is likely to take over the upcoming decade.

The COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak has led to both advantages and disadvantages for companies in the Automotive Digital Mirror market. With the help of our recently published report, market players can adopt innovative strategies to overcome the challenges that lie ahead of the COVID-19 lockdown period. Through our research study, companies can gain factual information about COVID-19 and how it’s impacting the sales of products in the global market landscape.

According to the report, the Automotive Digital Mirror market is slated to register a CAGR growth of xx% through the considered assessment period owing to several key factors including growing investments in the Automotive Digital Mirror, rise in the number of research and development projects, favorable regulatory policies and more. The analysts at Fact.MR deploy present-day research techniques while curating the market study and gather data from credible and trusted primary and secondary sources.

North America (US, Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, BENELUX, Russia, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Rest of South Asia)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

MEA (GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

According to ASIRT (Association for Safe International Road Travel) nearly 1.25 Mn people die in road crashes each year, on average 3,287 deaths a day. Growing events of vehicle accidents across the globe is one of the key factor that could fuel the demand of automotive digital mirror. The automotive digital mirror provide wider field of vision which helps the driver to see clearly during the ride. The automotive digital mirrors also provide better visibility in poor lighting condition, which could also reduce the chances of crash. In addition, exterior automotive digital mirrors allows the manufacturers to reduce better aerodynamic drag, which in turn helps to reduce the carbon emission upto 2%. Heavy investments is being made by the leading automotive manufacturers for vehicle safety technologies and effective amalgamation of design and workflow, the profitability and ROI is anticipated to increase with reduced production cost of automotive digital mirror. The above benefits of automotive digital mirror is anticipated to auger well in the global market over the forecast period.

Honda, BMW, Continental, Bosch, Magna International Inc Orlaco and prominent players.

