Kosher Beef Market Trends and Investment Feasibility Analysis Report By 2025

The global kosher beef market size is expected to register revenue of USD 248.93 Billion by the end of 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.3% from 2019 to 2025. This market growth can be associated with rising consumption of meat among the millennial population across countries like U.S., Canada, the U.K., France, and Germany.

Several food franchises like KFC, McDonald’s and Sbarro have started offering these products across Israel. As the population across this region strictly follows kashrut practices; the market for kosher beef is anticipated to register significant growth during the forecasted period. Other advantages like muscle building, tissue repair, and illness prevention are expected to fuel up the demand for such products.

The rib cut segment held the largest market share of around 25% in 2018 across the global market owing to its good flavor on roasting, barbeque, and grilling. The chuck, neck, and shoulder are anticipated to register the highest growth rate of 3.7% CAGR during the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025. This can be associated with rising popularity of dishes like neck stew, braised neck, stroganoff, and kimchi.

The offline distribution channel segment held the largest market share across the global market due to the trend of physical verification of such food items prevailing among the consumers. The online product segment is anticipated to register a 3.7% CAGR during the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025 owing to the rising influence of the internet and smartphones among the millennial population.

North America held the largest share of around 25% across the regional market in 2018 due to rising awareness about health benefits on the consumption of these food items among the millennial population. On the other hand, Middle East and Africa is expected to witness significant growth due to rising population of Jewish people in countries like Israel.

Key players in the kosher beef market are are engaged in developing the supply chain for their products across the developing regions. In addition, increasing demand for kosher food in countries like Israel has influenced the manufacturers to widen their product offerings for kosher beef in the upcoming years.

The segment of chuck, neck, and shoulder is anticipated to register the highest growth rate of 3.7% CAGR from 2019 to 2025. It is expected to generate USD 84.57 Billion till 2025.

The B2B application segment held the largest share exceeding 50% across the global market.

North America dominated the regional market with share of around 25% in 2018.

Global Kosher Beef Market: Key Players

AROMA MARKET, Hamilton Kosher, Tyson Foods, Best Market, and Larry Levine

