Global Primary Cells Market – Forecast by 2025, Global Industry is Expecting to Grow at CAGR of 10.7%

According to the new market research report by MarketsandMarkets, global primary cells market is projected to reach USD 1,613 million by 2025 from USD 970 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.7%.

Market growth is driven by the rising prevalence of cancer, increasing cancer research, rising investments in regenerative medicine research, rising demand for monoclonal antibodies, and rapid growth in the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

Cancer, which has become the leading cause of death globally, accounted for 9.6 million deaths in 2018. The growth in the prevalence of this disease has resulted in a need to conduct extensive research for diagnosis and treatment; primary cells form an important part of this research. These cells are ideal models for cancer biomarker discovery and drug screening.

North America is the largest regional market for primary cells

The global primary cells market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share in the primary cells market. The growth in the North American primary cells market can be attributed to the increasing number of players launching new human primary cells for research, expansion of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, growing focus on R&D, and increasing prevalence of cancer in the region.

Primary cell culture contamination is one of the most common problems encountered in cell culture laboratories. The use of contaminated cells endangers cell physiology and often leads to incorrect results or causes the loss of unique cell lines. Contamination in cell cultures not only slows down cell metabolism but can also contaminate final products such as vaccines, which can destroy the entire batch.

Based on origin, the primary cells market is segmented into human and animal primary cells. The human primary cells segment accounted for the largest share in the primary cells market in 2019. The increasing adoption of human primary cells in developing novel cancer therapies and the rising funding for the R&D for cell therapies are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

Based on type, the primary cells market is segmented into hematopoietic cells, dermatocytes, gastrointestinal cells, hepatocytes, lung cells, renal cells, heart cells, musculoskeletal cells, and other primary cells. In 2019, the hematopoietic cells segment accounted for the largest market share. This can be attributed to the rising prevalence of blood cancer and the increasing number of stem cell research projects.

Maior Key Players Mapped in Research Report:

The key players in this market are: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Lonza (Switzerland), Cell Biologics, Inc. (US), PromoCell GmbH (Germany), HemaCare Corporation (US), ZenBio, Inc. (US), STEMCELL Technologies, Inc. (Canada), Corning Incorporated (US), AllCells (US), American Type Culture Collection (US), Axol Bioscience Ltd. (UK), iXCells Biotechnologies (US), Neuromics (US), StemExpress (US), BioIVT (US), ScienCell Research Laboratories, Inc. (US), PPA Research Group, Inc. (US), Creative Bioarray (US), BPS Bioscience, Inc. (US), Epithelix Sàrl (Switzerland), ReachBio LLC (US), AcceGen (US), Sekisui XenoTech, LLC (US), and Biopredic International (France).