Back-end Revenue Cycle Management Market Worth $10.4 billion – Global Industry Leaders & Growth Divers Adopted

According to the new market research report “Back-end Revenue Cycle Management Market by Product and Services (Claim Processing, Denial Management, Payment Integrity), Delivery Mode (On-Premise, Cloud Based), End-User (Payer, Provider (Inpatient, Outpatient)), and Region – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Revenue Growth Opportunities and Growth Drivers?

The Back-end Revenue Cycle Management Market is projected to reach USD 10.4 billion by 2023 from USD 8.1 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.0%

Growth Boosting Factors:

Growing Importance of Denials Management

Increasing Patient Volume

Process Improvements in Healthcare Organizations

Declining Reimbursement Rates

Artificial Intelligence in Health Insurance

Rising Adoption of Electronic Health Records

Leading Key Players in the Worldwide Industry:

Athenahealth (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US), eClinicalWorks (US), Optum, Inc. (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Conifer Health Solutions (US), GeBBs Healthcare Solutions (US), The SSI Group (US), GE Healthcare (US), nThrive (US), DST Systems (US), Cognizant Technology Solutions (US), and Quest Diagnostics (US) are the key players in the Back-end RCM Market.

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

Geographically, the back-end revenue cycle management market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to account for the largest share in 2018 owing to factors such as growing HCIT investments in the region and the presence of regulatory mandates. North America is followed by Europe and Asia. The market in Asia is relatively nascent; however, it is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

By product & service, is segmented into software and services. The services segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Back-end RCM Market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the recurring nature of services such as training and development, installation, software upgrades, consulting, and maintenance. However, due to the need for periodic software upgrades, the software segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of delivery mode, is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based systems. The cloud-based segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of the back-end revenue cycle management market during the forecast period. Growth in this segment can be attributed to the comparatively lower capital expenses and operational costs incurred in this model, alongside its scalability, flexibility, and affordability.