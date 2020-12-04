Bluetooth Beacons Market Overview, Challenges and Growth Opportunities Analysis till 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 04, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Bluetooth Beacons Market is anticipated to reach USD 58.7 billion by 2025. Bluetooth beacons are becoming progressively trendy across businesses as they are simple deploy models and cost-effective. Bluetooth beacons are deployed by businesses to send information and content, which are contextually appropriate, to users at exact sites.

The factors that propel the growth of the Bluetooth Beacons industry include surge in planned retailing such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, specialty stores, cash and carry stores, discounters, and department stores; high demand from ground transit hubs and airports as they allow the distribution of immediate notifications regarding flight departures, delays, and platform and gate information to customers.

On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including a lack of scalability, and rising concerns concerning security and privacy. Bluetooth Beacons Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 95.3% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Access Bluetooth Beacons Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/bluetooth-beacons-market

Bluetooth Beacon Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

iBeacon

Eddystone

Others

Bluetooth Beacon End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Retail

Travel & tourism

Healthcare

Financial institutions

Others

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Bluetooth Beacons industry comprise Kontakt.io, Estimote, Inc., BlueCats, Quuppa Oy, Qualcomm Inc., Blesh, Beaconinside GmbH, Radius Networks, Inc., Bluvision, Inc., Onyx Beacon Ltd., and Polestar. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Request a Sample Copy of Bluetooth Beacons Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/bluetooth-beacons-market/request-sample

Bluetooth Beacons Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com