Fructose Market Outlook, End Users Analysis and Share by Type to 2025

The global Fructose Market estimated to touch US$ 5.68 billion by the completion of the prediction period. The market was appreciated by US$ 3.80 billion in the year 2016. Increasing demand for low sugar foodstuffs and growing alertness on the topic of unpleasant belongings of diabetes is motivating the progress of the market.

The increasing demand for products comprising low-calorie sweeteners resulting from natural constituents, together with the growing alertness among the people on the topic of the adversarial possessions of too much sugar ingestion has augmented the importance on small glycemic table.

The small glycemic table of fructose is motivating ingestion such as it takes a smaller influence on an individual’s stage of blood glucose than regular sugar. The fructose manufacturing is motivated by the increasing use in the production of liquid refreshment. The market for small sugar energy beverages is increasing speedily due to which the ingestion of fructose in end-use businesses projected to go on high above the prediction period. The Fructose market is estimated to develop at a CAGR of 4.6% for the duration of the prediction.

Fructose Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

High Fructose Corn Syrup

Fructose Syrups

Fructose Solids

Fructose Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Beverages

Processed Foods

Dairy Products

Confectionary

Bakery & Cereals

Others

Some of the important companies operating in the field on international basis are DuPont, Galam, Archer Daniels Midland, GA dot Biochemical Industries Ltd., and Tate & Lyle. Additional notable companies operating in the field on international basis are Bell Chem Corporation, JK Sucralose, Atlantic Chemicals Trading GmbH, and Ajinomoto.

Fructose Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

China

India

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

