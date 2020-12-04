Online Laundry Service Market Size and Development Trends of Analysis Report 2025

Felton, California , USA, Dec 04, 2020 — /EPR Network/ — The global online laundry service market size is anticipated to register revenue of USD 113.7 Billion by the year 2025. It is expected to grow with 35.8% CAGR over the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025. The increasing demand for washing of clothes in laundry owing to convenience is expected to drive the market growth.

The rising influence of the internet coupled with the emergence of the e-commerce platform is expected to act as a trigger in the market growth of laundry services. Also, the emerging trend over the adoption of fragrance lifestyle is influencing the consumers to spend more on such products. Moreover, online services offer consumers many facilities like doorstep pickup and delivery. Thus, the market for such services is expected to increase exponentially over the forecasted period.

The demand for online laundry services is also boosting due to the on-demand and doorstep delivery features that allow customers to use this facility as and when required rather than using the conventional coin-operated washing machines. Excessive usage of water and electricity can also be curtailed with the usage of machines with the latest eco-friendly technology. Therefore, the market for online services like laundry is expected to boost in the upcoming years.

In 2018, the laundry care service segment held the largest share of more than 50% in the global online laundry service market. The rising trend of clean homes coupled with the rising importance of hygiene is expected to drive the market growth. The segment of Duvet Clean is expected to witness a CAGR of 35.8% in the upcoming years.

The residential segment held the largest market share of more than 60.0%, in 2018. The shifting trend of consumer preference for cleanliness and personal hygiene is boosting the market growth. The commercial application segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 35.4% during the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025. This can be attributed to the rising number of hospitals, hotels, and restaurants that provide laundry services to their customers.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Global Online Laundry Service Market: Key Players

FlyCleaners, CLEANLY, delivery.com, DhobiLite and Laundrapp Ltd.

