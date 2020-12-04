Loudspeaker Market Segmentation by Top Players, Type, End Users, Product and Region, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 04, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Loudspeaker Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global loudspeaker market size is expected to reach USD 8.48 billion by 2025 owing to increase in extensive use consumer electronics and growing preference of consumer for sound bars.

Key Players:

Bose

Audiovox Corp

Calix

Creative Technology

Dain Electronics

JVC Kenwood Holdings

Dynaudio A/S

Elettromedia Srl

ELNO Ste Nouvelle

Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad

Genelec OY

Koninklijke Philips Electronics Nv

Linn Products Limited

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/loudspeaker-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

Advancement in the loudspeaker such offers great opportunity for the market. With the changing consumer behavior it is observed that there is increase in demand for Wi-Fi speakers, and sound bars due its mobility and better sound quality features. In HD televisions due to its slick design company has to compromise on sound. Thus to enhance the entertainment and sound experience, consumers are going for additional speakers boosting the speaker demand. Blu-Ray Devices, DVD/CD Players, Home Theatre Systems, MP3 players, PCs, LEDs, LCDs, and other multimedia devices dictate market prospects for speakers.

Type Outlook:

Satellite/subwoofer

Subwoofer

In-wall

Outdoor

Soundbar

Multimedia

The soundbar segment is expected to grow at a CAGR over 8% from 2016 to 2025. They are small in size and have placement flexibility. The satellite/subwoofer speaker has the largest market share. Soundbars market is fastest growing due to its high demand due to its feature such as multiple speaker better sound clarity, and can be mounted alongside of the television.

Regional Insights:

On the basis of geography, the market is segmented into five regions which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America regional market includes the U.S. and Canada. Europe regional market consists of European Union, CIS and other non-member states. Asia Pacific regional market includes Japan, China, India, Taiwan, Korea, and Australia. Latin America mainly includes Brazil, Mexico, and other South American countries. European loudspeaker market is expected to be key regional market owing to presence of companies such as Harmen Corporation and Bose.

However due to slowdown in European economy, the market expected to get affected. North America has second largest market share in this segment. . One of chief factor for the growth is the high disposal income in north America making it an attractive market for speaker industry. Asia pacific is the fastest growing market for the loudspeaker industry. It is observed that the demand for speaker is increasing in growing economies of Asia Pacific regions which include India and China.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://blog.naver.com/tomclark