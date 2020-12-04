Facial Injectables Market Trends Analysis, Global Demand and Comprehensive Research Report, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 04, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Facial Injectables Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Facial Injectables Market is expected to reach USD 17.2 billion by 2025. Facial injectable is also termed as facial filler, or facial injections, or injectable fillers are the products like calcium hydroxylapatite, collagen, and hyaluronic acid that revitalize facial skin by reducing and eradicating wrinkles, enhancing lips, raising scar depressions, and altering soft-tissue volume loss through facial injections. Probably the results are temporary that lasts from few months to years.

Key Players:

Galderma S.A.

ALLERGAN

Prollenium Medical Technologies

Ipsen

Anika Therapeutics

Merz Pharma

Bloomage Bio Technology Corporation Limited

Suneva Medical

Sinclair Pharma

Medytox

Growth Drivers:

The Facial Injectable Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 11.5% over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

Growing demand from middle age populace, growing urbanization, and increasing esthetic standards are documented as major factors of Facial Injectables Market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. However, its side effects and high cost may restrain overall market growth in the coming years.

Product Outlook:

Collagen

Hyaluronic Acid (HA)

Botulinum Toxin Type A

Calcium Hydroxylapatite (CaHA)

Polymer Fillers Polymethylmethacrylate Beads (PMMA Microspheres) Poly-L-lactic acid (PLLA)



Application Outlook:

Aesthetics

Therapeutics

The aesthetics sector accounted for the substantial market share and is estimated to continue its dominance in the coming years. This may be because of rising use in procedures like wrinkles, acne scars, parentheses lines, lip border restoration, crow’s feet lines, periorbital wrinkles, marionette lines and others. Also, therapeutic sector is estimated to grow at highest CAGR in the coming years.

Regional Insights:

Globally, North America accounted for the substantial market share of Facial Injectables and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The reason behind the overall market share could be rising spending on aesthetic procedures and presence of geriatric population base in Canada and the U.S.

Instead, Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR in the foremost period. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise growing acceptance of combination treatments and growing number of medical tourists in Brazil. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of Facial Injectable in the region.

