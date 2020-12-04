Latest Regulatory Trends Impacting the Pheromones Market

Northbrook, USA, 2020-Dec-04 — /EPR Network/ —The report “Pheromones Market in Agriculture by Crop Type (Field Crops, Fruits & Nuts, Vegetable Crops), Function (Mating Disruption, Mass Trapping, Detection & Monitoring), Mode of Application (Traps, Dispensers, Sprays), Type, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, The global pheromones market size is estimated to be valued at USD 2.4 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of USD 5.7 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period. Factors such as the impact of climate change on pest proliferation, strong demand for high-value crops, advancements in integrated pest management solutions, and supportive regulations for semiochemicals are driving the market growth for pheromones.

By type, sex pheromones are projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the pheromones market during the forecast period.

Sex pheromones aid in reducing the population of insect pests in fruits & nuts, field crops, and vegetable crops. These pheromones can be used in capturing both male and female insects due to which it is a more viable option than aggregation or host-marking pheromones.

By crop type, fruits & nuts are projected to dominate the pheromones market during the forecast period.

Fruits & nuts segment is accounted to hold the largest market share due to the growing demand for high-value crops across the globe. The application of pheromones would aid in reducing the presence of pesticide residue on crops, thereby improving the export scenario for the growers.

North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The increasing awareness about insect pheromones among IPM practitioners, particularly early adopters in fruit, cotton, and orchard farming such as grapes and pome & stone fruits, is a key factor that is projected to drive the growth of the market. The increasing adoption of pheromones in fruits such as apples, pears, grapes, and peaches in the US and Mexico is due to the need for control codling moth, grape moth, and oriental fruit moth. Through the IPM programs of the US EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) and the USDA, these practices have gained importance in vegetable and field crops, such as sweet corn and cotton, respectively.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with a study on the product portfolios of the leading companies operating in the pheromones market. It consists of the profiles of leading companies such as BASF (Germany), Suterra LLC (US), Russell IPM (US) , Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd (Japan), Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands), Isagro Group (Italy), Biobest Group NV (Belgium), ISCA Technologies (US), Trécé Inc. (US), Bedoukian Research, Inc (US), Pherobank B.V (Netherlands), Certis Europe BV (Netherlands), Bioline Agrisciences Ltd (UK), Bio Controle (Brazil), ATGC Biotech Pvt Ltd (India), Sumi Agro France (France), SEDQ Healthy Crops S.L. (Spain), Laboratorios Agrochem, S.L. (Spain), Novagrica (Greece), and International Pheromone Systems (UK).

