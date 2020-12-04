Reach – An India-Based Online Accounting Software for Small and Medium Businesses

PUNE, India, 2020-Dec-04 — /EPR Network/ —

Reach Accountant USP:

Reach Accounting Software is India-based online accounting software for small and medium size Companies. It has Billing, POS and CRM configuration modules. All company operations are packaged in one application which is the best part of Reach, so that the company owner can manage any area of the organisation.

Summary:

Reach seems to be the only accounting software that is tailored end to end to accommodate twenty-one individual businesses. Rather than using various apps for different tasks or attempting to build personalised software, users should use Reach.

Reach Accountant Pricing:

Reach Accountant pricing starts at Rs 6000 per year, per user. There is a free version available with all the pricing plans. Reach Accountant does not offer a free trial.

Basic – Web-Based Version of regular Accounting Software: Rs 6000 for one user, Rs 12000 for five users and Rs 18000 for unlimited users

Customised – End-to-end ERP Made to Suit the Business. This is based on the verticals in which the user operates: Rs 21000 for one user, Rs 42000 for five users and Rs 63000 for unlimited users

Best Accounting Software Companies Of 2020

https://www.360quadrants.com/press-release/360quadrants-releases-best-accounting-software-companies-of-2020

Reach Accountant Demo

To completely automate the company and transform it into auto-pilot function, Reach Accounting software has the features required. It offers a free trial with the pricing plans. The demo provided includes the picturization of the features via online videos and documents.

Reach Accountant Features

Accountancy: Powerful dual entries bookkeeping with necessary Indian business-specific tax calculations of any scale. It helps the auditor to remotely view the records from everywhere. It’s possible to set access limits. It blends smoothly into the systems and encourages bookkeeping.

Billing: A quick invoicing system tailored to various organisations with over 20 different models. It helps users to generate professional invoices in pdf, e-mail or File format. It has an automated foreign currency translator, and users can receive payments via PayPal using the online payment feature.

BI Dashboard: Reach brings a new and simple way at a certain moment to see the main facts for the company. Users will see an overview that graphically displays job progress, productivity, expenditures. The dashboard also points out the month’s highest-selling executive, Best product sales and Biggest Benefit Customer.

Read the Detailed Article

https://www.360quadrants.com/software/accounting-software

