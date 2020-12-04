Singularity – An e-Commerce Platform That Offers Complete Business Management Solutions

Singularity e-commerce platform is a multi-channel e-commerce platform that works with an integrated cloud-based system. This helps in eliminating the Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) associated with purchasing expensive networked hardware and on-premise software. It also reduces the Operating Expenses (OPEX) associated with IT resources required to implement, program, monitor and update an on-premise system.

Singularity Pricing:

Singularity pricing plans are available only upon request. The support reaches out in no-time with the Singularity pricing upon contact through the company website.

Singularity Demo:

Singularity provides a demo on the website on request. Reviews from existing customers also help in understanding the functionalities.

Features:

Complete Management Platform

Provides a complete cloud-based solution for multichannel commerce with a flexible management console, and mobile-friendly e-commerce websites.

Content Management

Caters to the challenges of managing content, products, inventory, pricing, customers, sales teams and multichannel orders with proven, comprehensive solutions for businesses.

Seamless Integrations

Operates on seamlessly integrated backend systems & third-party applications.

Streamline processes ensure users of reduced costs and ensure operational efficiency.

Product Content Management

Makes product information management easier with data integration or by utilizing import functionality to add or update products in bulk and operates on easy to use merchandising tools.

Virtual Sales Rep

Empowers the sales team with quoting and ordering tools to help increase sales and attract new leads.

Associates customers with their sales reps to maintain visibility amongst multiple ordering channels ensuring healthy customer relationships.

