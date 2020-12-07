Wiper Systems Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Forecast Report to 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 07, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Wiper Systems Market is expected to cross USD 11.07 billion by 2025. A wiper system gauges the force between blade and glass. Using a uniform wiper system leads to excellent visibility through the windshield whereas an uneven profile with a high force with one or two claws might result in single or multiple scratches. In case of low force regions, irregular wiping operations take place.

A typical windshield possess compound curves that create certain challenges in working of arm. For instance, the blade can go well with glass positions but not on the entire surface. Sequential static movements induce up-stroke and down-stroke movements that determine how well an arm assembly goes with windshield curves.

Wiper systems market is driven by factors such as surge in automobile production and rise in GDP in developing regions. Increasing developments for road infrastructure across developed and developing regions are likely to attain a significant market share in the forecast period. In addition, the market is stimulated by after sales service offered by vehicle manufactures. Rise in competition and competitive pricing also acts as a catalyst in forming a channelized market growth.

“Type” segment for wiper systems market includes rain sensing wiper system and traditional wiper system. Rain sensing wipers account for a significant growth in the forecast period owing to the minimal cost of hardware that lessens the total cost of wiper system. “Application” segment for wiper systems industry includes commercial vehicles and passenger cars. Commercial vehicles are expected to dominate the market in the forecast period owing to rise in commercial car business for medium and large enterprises.

Prominent players in the wiper systems industry include Mitsuba, Robert Bosch GmbH, WEXCO industries, DOGA S.A., Federal-Mogul, PMP Auto Components Pty Ltd, ASMO Co Ltd, Valeo S.A., Denso and Trico Products.

Wiper System Regional Scope (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South America

Brazil

MEA

